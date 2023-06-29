BUG fixes and updates 2023-06-29
- Fixed an issue where animal melee executions were ineffective
- Fixed an issue where the script was not deactivated after the animal died
- The model of common infected persons was redone, so that the performance of the three-dimensional model was significantly optimized
- Remove unnecessary shell effects for AI characters to optimize performance
- Reworked the Wolf map to grey
The functions of drones and automatic machine guns have been designed
Thank you for your support, I am still working hard! Have a good day!
[img]https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//43868989/3dd8f25004f59209f9725d0f8220d1d7a70bfd61.png[/img]
[img]https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//43868989/b48e54bf45f07c78f7d69656de9c9a32ef841a1e.png[/img]
[img]https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//43868989/f007e889859e72160b6d810fbdacf0d722cbce0b.png[/img]
