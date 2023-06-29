 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

安妮的游戏 The Game of Annie update for 29 June 2023

BUG fixes and updates 2023-06-29

Share · View all patches · Build 11588726 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

BUG fixes and updates 2023-06-29

  1. Fixed an issue where animal melee executions were ineffective
  2. Fixed an issue where the script was not deactivated after the animal died
  3. The model of common infected persons was redone, so that the performance of the three-dimensional model was significantly optimized
  4. Remove unnecessary shell effects for AI characters to optimize performance
  5. Reworked the Wolf map to grey
    The functions of drones and automatic machine guns have been designed
    Thank you for your support, I am still working hard! Have a good day!
    [img]https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//43868989/3dd8f25004f59209f9725d0f8220d1d7a70bfd61.png[/img]
    [img]https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//43868989/b48e54bf45f07c78f7d69656de9c9a32ef841a1e.png[/img]
    [img]https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//43868989/f007e889859e72160b6d810fbdacf0d722cbce0b.png[/img]

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 2373291 Depot 2373291
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link