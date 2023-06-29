A Hat in Time Summer Event is here!

The A Hat in Time Steam Summer Event starts June 29, 2023, and ends July 13, 2023!
An update will be applied automatically when you restart A Hat in Time.
Summer Event
- A brand-new in-game summer event is live from June 29th to July 31st!
- The spaceship has been decorated for summer vibes
- A new summer Death Wish map with 50 stamps is available, containing community-made challenges (accessible via Death Wish in the Pause Menu)
- The challenges and rewards are available even if you don't own 'A Hat in Time: Seal the Deal'
- Unlock 2 new weapons, a new sticker and a new dye
- To keep Steam Workshop rewards installed when restarting the game, subscribe on the Steam Workshop page.
Special thanks to the community members whose mods are featured in this event!
- SuperInkLink
- PastaPillows
- Khanromi
- Camb0t
- Teratorn
- Super Sandwich Galaxy
- SabMods
- Habijob
- Rhoyse
- Don
- jlintgod
- MrBrawls
- Catwish
- Biddy
- EpicYoshiMaster
- Jazzrabbit
- Dr. Treefrog
Check out all featured mods on the workshop Summer Event Tag!
Modding
- Added support for Death Wishes that depend on Steam Workshop content
- Added support for specifying in the ModInfo.ini which mod map to load on start (Map=MapNameHere under Info)
- Mod weapon models are now visible to other players in Online Party, as long as both players have the mod installed
- Added support for always-in-backpack weapons and dyes/outfits
- Added SetParticleTrailOnBone function to Hat_Collectible_Skin (dyes and outfits)
- Added GameMod::GetModWorkshopLocalID
- Death Wish titlecards now display the active Death Wish map as chapter name ("Summer" instead of "Death Wish")
- Improved performance of the mod menus
- Added loading screen when a mod is installing / compiling shaders
Fixes
- Fixed crash when transitioning to Death Wish with a map that isn't loaded
- Fixed a crash when loading out-of-date savedata
- Fixed sound spam when soda cans are wedged stuck
- Fixed bug where items stolen by Alpine Skyline cats would enter an intangible state if the cat is killed within 1 second of the item being stolen
- Fixed missing line for Conductor during Dead Bird Studio finale, and a missing line for Snatcher during the Subcon Forest finale (thanks to JDWMGB)
- Fixed wrong hat flair being equipped when using the "Set To Default Hat" Kismet node. This bug was visible when finishing the Subcon Forest finale.
- Fixed broken camera sequence during the final boss speech in the finale
- The camera sequence when entering the Subcon Well's hookshot room is now disabled while auto-skip cutscenes is active
- Fixed missing talking animation for Mustache Girl during the Mafia Town boss battle
- Fixed easter egg enemy in Nyakuza Metro being synced in online party, resulting in a softlock
- Fixed modding crash when using asset replace on loading screen textures
- Fixed asset replace refreshing when disabling/enabling a mod that doesn't use asset replace
- Fixed rare crash when receiving Steam Workshop updates
A Hat in Time is 50% off when the Steam Summer Sale starts on July 29th!
https://store.steampowered.com/app/253230/A_Hat_in_Time/
https://store.steampowered.com/app/787340/A_Hat_in_Time__Seal_the_Deal/
https://store.steampowered.com/app/940220/A_Hat_in_Time__Nyakuza_Metro__Online_Party/
https://store.steampowered.com/app/1738980/A_Hat_in_Time__Vanessas_Curse/
