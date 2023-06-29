A Hat in Time Summer Event is here!

Share · View all patches · Build 11588717 · Last edited 29 June 2023 – 14:06:02 UTC by Wendy

The A Hat in Time Steam Summer Event starts June 29, 2023, and ends July 13, 2023!

An update will be applied automatically when you restart A Hat in Time.

Summer Event

A brand-new in-game summer event is live from June 29th to July 31st!

The spaceship has been decorated for summer vibes

A new summer Death Wish map with 50 stamps is available, containing community-made challenges (accessible via Death Wish in the Pause Menu)

The challenges and rewards are available even if you don't own 'A Hat in Time: Seal the Deal'

Unlock 2 new weapons, a new sticker and a new dye

To keep Steam Workshop rewards installed when restarting the game, subscribe on the Steam Workshop page.

Special thanks to the community members whose mods are featured in this event!

SuperInkLink

PastaPillows

Khanromi

Camb0t

Teratorn

Super Sandwich Galaxy

SabMods

Habijob

Rhoyse

Don

jlintgod

MrBrawls

Catwish

Biddy

EpicYoshiMaster

Jazzrabbit

Dr. Treefrog

Check out all featured mods on the workshop Summer Event Tag!

Modding

Added support for Death Wishes that depend on Steam Workshop content

Added support for specifying in the ModInfo.ini which mod map to load on start (Map=MapNameHere under Info)

Mod weapon models are now visible to other players in Online Party, as long as both players have the mod installed

Added support for always-in-backpack weapons and dyes/outfits

Added SetParticleTrailOnBone function to Hat_Collectible_Skin (dyes and outfits)

Added GameMod::GetModWorkshopLocalID

Death Wish titlecards now display the active Death Wish map as chapter name ("Summer" instead of "Death Wish")

Improved performance of the mod menus

Added loading screen when a mod is installing / compiling shaders

Fixes

Fixed crash when transitioning to Death Wish with a map that isn't loaded

Fixed a crash when loading out-of-date savedata

Fixed sound spam when soda cans are wedged stuck

Fixed bug where items stolen by Alpine Skyline cats would enter an intangible state if the cat is killed within 1 second of the item being stolen

Fixed missing line for Conductor during Dead Bird Studio finale, and a missing line for Snatcher during the Subcon Forest finale (thanks to JDWMGB)

Fixed wrong hat flair being equipped when using the "Set To Default Hat" Kismet node. This bug was visible when finishing the Subcon Forest finale.

Fixed broken camera sequence during the final boss speech in the finale

The camera sequence when entering the Subcon Well's hookshot room is now disabled while auto-skip cutscenes is active

Fixed missing talking animation for Mustache Girl during the Mafia Town boss battle

Fixed easter egg enemy in Nyakuza Metro being synced in online party, resulting in a softlock

Fixed modding crash when using asset replace on loading screen textures

Fixed asset replace refreshing when disabling/enabling a mod that doesn't use asset replace

Fixed rare crash when receiving Steam Workshop updates

A Hat in Time is 50% off when the Steam Summer Sale starts on July 29th!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/253230/A_Hat_in_Time/

https://store.steampowered.com/app/787340/A_Hat_in_Time__Seal_the_Deal/

https://store.steampowered.com/app/940220/A_Hat_in_Time__Nyakuza_Metro__Online_Party/

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1738980/A_Hat_in_Time__Vanessas_Curse/