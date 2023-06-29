 Skip to content

A Hat in Time update for 29 June 2023

A Hat in Time Summer Event is here!

Share · View all patches · Build 11588717 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

The A Hat in Time Steam Summer Event starts June 29, 2023, and ends July 13, 2023!

An update will be applied automatically when you restart A Hat in Time.

Summer Event

  • A brand-new in-game summer event is live from June 29th to July 31st!
  • The spaceship has been decorated for summer vibes
  • A new summer Death Wish map with 50 stamps is available, containing community-made challenges (accessible via Death Wish in the Pause Menu)
  • The challenges and rewards are available even if you don't own 'A Hat in Time: Seal the Deal'
  • Unlock 2 new weapons, a new sticker and a new dye
  • To keep Steam Workshop rewards installed when restarting the game, subscribe on the Steam Workshop page.

Special thanks to the community members whose mods are featured in this event!

  • SuperInkLink
  • PastaPillows
  • Khanromi
  • Camb0t
  • Teratorn
  • Super Sandwich Galaxy
  • SabMods
  • Habijob
  • Rhoyse
  • Don
  • jlintgod
  • MrBrawls
  • Catwish
  • Biddy
  • EpicYoshiMaster
  • Jazzrabbit
  • Dr. Treefrog

Check out all featured mods on the workshop Summer Event Tag!

Modding

  • Added support for Death Wishes that depend on Steam Workshop content
  • Added support for specifying in the ModInfo.ini which mod map to load on start (Map=MapNameHere under Info)
  • Mod weapon models are now visible to other players in Online Party, as long as both players have the mod installed
  • Added support for always-in-backpack weapons and dyes/outfits
  • Added SetParticleTrailOnBone function to Hat_Collectible_Skin (dyes and outfits)
  • Added GameMod::GetModWorkshopLocalID
  • Death Wish titlecards now display the active Death Wish map as chapter name ("Summer" instead of "Death Wish")
  • Improved performance of the mod menus
  • Added loading screen when a mod is installing / compiling shaders

Fixes

  • Fixed crash when transitioning to Death Wish with a map that isn't loaded
  • Fixed a crash when loading out-of-date savedata
  • Fixed sound spam when soda cans are wedged stuck
  • Fixed bug where items stolen by Alpine Skyline cats would enter an intangible state if the cat is killed within 1 second of the item being stolen
  • Fixed missing line for Conductor during Dead Bird Studio finale, and a missing line for Snatcher during the Subcon Forest finale (thanks to JDWMGB)
  • Fixed wrong hat flair being equipped when using the "Set To Default Hat" Kismet node. This bug was visible when finishing the Subcon Forest finale.
  • Fixed broken camera sequence during the final boss speech in the finale
  • The camera sequence when entering the Subcon Well's hookshot room is now disabled while auto-skip cutscenes is active
  • Fixed missing talking animation for Mustache Girl during the Mafia Town boss battle
  • Fixed easter egg enemy in Nyakuza Metro being synced in online party, resulting in a softlock
  • Fixed modding crash when using asset replace on loading screen textures
  • Fixed asset replace refreshing when disabling/enabling a mod that doesn't use asset replace
  • Fixed rare crash when receiving Steam Workshop updates

A Hat in Time is 50% off when the Steam Summer Sale starts on July 29th!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/253230/A_Hat_in_Time/
https://store.steampowered.com/app/787340/A_Hat_in_Time__Seal_the_Deal/
https://store.steampowered.com/app/940220/A_Hat_in_Time__Nyakuza_Metro__Online_Party/
https://store.steampowered.com/app/1738980/A_Hat_in_Time__Vanessas_Curse/

