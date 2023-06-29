快来看，我们又更新咯~

持续维护更新中~~我们做了以下优化：
1、输入设备间的切换更加顺畅。您可以随意地切换鼠标、键盘、手柄作为输入设备，而不会影响游戏体验。
2、修复了听牌状态未能及时刷新而导致的未听牌提示问题。
3、修复了役形判定的多处问题。
4、其他小细节优化等
衷心感谢各位金主大人的支持。您的好评，是我们持续改进的动力。
