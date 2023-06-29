V 2.6 Mod Support Update is out now!

[img]https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//40568463/552592ed02e141b06ca44c9710ec87b43948e172.png[/img]

Greetings, Keepers! We have a brand new update for you today, officially adding mod support to Dome Keeper. That’s right: Steam Workshop support is IN!

We’ve also made some tweaks and improvements here and there, including adding a “Friendly Mode” variant of Prestige Mode. It was requested by the community from people who enjoy improving their score, but found the very high difficulty of Prestige mode too punishing. “Friendly Mode” comes with a lower difficulty for a less intense run, where you just compete against your own score and those of your friends who also play that mode. We hope you’ll enjoy it! A full changelog can be found further down in this post.

Look at that mole man go!

[img]https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//40568463/816e7d5b509e24251f7cee392387f1601d84d839.gif[/img]

Back to the topic of modding! We highly recommend that you head on over to Steam Workshop and check the Mole Man Keeper mod out, created by community members Ategon (music, art, code) and Leif (code). It’s really well made coming with its own tech tree and OST, and just a lot of fun. You can easily see what a different concept it is - exactly the exciting things we hope to see more of with modding!

A really neat way to transport resources in the Mole Man Keepermod!

[img]https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//40568463/5cb4e939d7ca3a1a7ad2af34b17554468828e02e.gif[/img]

If you like what they made, go on and join Ategons Discord server to keep up to speed with what he’s working on (like his own game Vuladune)!

That’s not all though! Bippinbits has two new team members: Raffa and Fio. Raffa already made a mod called the “Hydra Launcher”, which is a strong combat gadget that also looks fantastic, as you can expect from him. He’s already working on adding a mod for a new combat focussed mode, so stay tuned!

HAIL HYDRA!

[img]https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//40568463/d8efe79d17ee398ee84f224ece3798989a20c5cd.gif[/img]

If you want to learn more about making mods yourself, head over to the Dome Keeper Wiki:

https://dome-keeper.fandom.com/wiki/Mod_Developer_Guide

We are working on the documentation and will be expanding it in the coming days. Raffa offered to provide full time mod maker support the coming week, so if you want to get into modding definitely come to our Discord and let him support you.

Changelog

Added mod support via Steam Workshop

Added "Friendly Mode" to Prestige. It is Prestige on a lower difficulty, where you can beat your own scores and those of your steam friends instead of competing globally

Improved visuals for the Relic Hunt cables and hopefully solved all missing cable bugs

Added themed cursor, which can be turned off in the options

Improved Teleporter animation

Improved Assessor icons

Fixed some issues around monster movement, especially around drillers not slowing down or stopping on Repellent skills. Behaviour can be slightly different than before.

Restructured title stage menu to make space for modding (and multiplayer eventually)

Fixed Assessor spheres very rarely not pausing correctly

Reverted bad Sword Dome shield battery graphics (will get new sprites eventually)

Fixed assessor sphere explosion also running when paused

Raised upper limit of maximum monsters per wave to 400 from 100

Refactored the "shorten cycles" upgrade inPrestige, as it had various bugs and exploits

Fixed Wither ability of Repellent making monsters permanently weaker if reloading while it is active

Game will now save automatically only after a wave is beaten, not both before and after a wave

Improved cheat detection, especially with false positives

Fixed Assessor explosions having no sound upon reload

Fixed Assessor explosions not pausing properly when game is paused

That’s all for this time, Keepers! We hope you’ll enjoy modding, both playing them and making your own. As always, please let us know if you experience any issues though the official : Discord: Bippinbits - Dome Keeper. 🧡