Update 0.9

Changes
- A miracle happened in Zalesie. The time flows as it used to, but the days are longer. You can sleep less and work more now!
- Trader NPCs opening hours are longer too.
- The winter is not only way more efficient, but also more easy on the eyes.
- Zalesie sounds different now. Matthew's prayers have been answered and the relentless wind is quieter now.
- Kasimir learned how to build more storage structures: a small chest, a toolshed and a big storage shed.
- You can increase capacity of the dugout by the house. Ask Anthony at the State Farm for such services.
- Kasimir has learned how to distinguish grass from hay. Hay is a well dried grass, so you can dry your grass now using new haystands.
- The hay replaced the grass in trade and some of the animals like eating it. The hay does not rot.
- Throwing grass or hay with a hayfork automatically creates interactive stacks.
- The recently lowered income from hunting activities is increased now, and Kasimir works faster in his slaughter at the barn.
- Kasimir learned how to fry poultry using his kitchen.
- Kasimir decided it would be nice to clean up barn's intertior to get more free space.
- Kasimir decided he doesn't always need a company to improve his mood with a smoke. You can "consume" cigarettes alone and anytime you like.
- Helen always gives mash recipes for the alcohols she wants Kasimir to prepare.
- Kasimir sealed roof of contructions he built so the rain doesn't fall right trough them.
- We managed to decrease memory usage significantly. Players who were forced to play using lowest texture quality may try increasing it now.
Fixes
- After harvesting the soil no longer claims there is still somethingh growing in it.
- Fast travelling on bike or motorcycle no longer consumes unexpected amounts of time.
- Selling animals no longer causes errors. You can sell chickens and roosters both in cages and released inside the selling pen.
- You can no longer try to steal your own animals.
- You can no longer reach stratoshpere flying on a freshly killed animal.
- Numerous bugs concerning loading savegame files were fixed.
- Trailer's sides check more precisely if they can close or not.
- Engines carried in hands can no longer propel machines remotely.
- Thadeus doesn't cheat about his wager with Kasimir.
- Talking to the mayor no longer breaks fast travelling.
