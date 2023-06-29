 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Farmer's Life update for 29 June 2023

Update 0.9

Share · View all patches · Build 11588619 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Changes
  • A miracle happened in Zalesie. The time flows as it used to, but the days are longer. You can sleep less and work more now!
  • Trader NPCs opening hours are longer too.
  • The winter is not only way more efficient, but also more easy on the eyes.
  • Zalesie sounds different now. Matthew's prayers have been answered and the relentless wind is quieter now.
  • Kasimir learned how to build more storage structures: a small chest, a toolshed and a big storage shed.
  • You can increase capacity of the dugout by the house. Ask Anthony at the State Farm for such services.
  • Kasimir has learned how to distinguish grass from hay. Hay is a well dried grass, so you can dry your grass now using new haystands.
  • The hay replaced the grass in trade and some of the animals like eating it. The hay does not rot.
  • Throwing grass or hay with a hayfork automatically creates interactive stacks.
  • The recently lowered income from hunting activities is increased now, and Kasimir works faster in his slaughter at the barn.
  • Kasimir learned how to fry poultry using his kitchen.
  • Kasimir decided it would be nice to clean up barn's intertior to get more free space.
  • Kasimir decided he doesn't always need a company to improve his mood with a smoke. You can "consume" cigarettes alone and anytime you like.
  • Helen always gives mash recipes for the alcohols she wants Kasimir to prepare.
  • Kasimir sealed roof of contructions he built so the rain doesn't fall right trough them.
  • We managed to decrease memory usage significantly. Players who were forced to play using lowest texture quality may try increasing it now.
Fixes
  • After harvesting the soil no longer claims there is still somethingh growing in it.
  • Fast travelling on bike or motorcycle no longer consumes unexpected amounts of time.
  • Selling animals no longer causes errors. You can sell chickens and roosters both in cages and released inside the selling pen.
  • You can no longer try to steal your own animals.
  • You can no longer reach stratoshpere flying on a freshly killed animal.
  • Numerous bugs concerning loading savegame files were fixed.
  • Trailer's sides check more precisely if they can close or not.
  • Engines carried in hands can no longer propel machines remotely.
  • Thadeus doesn't cheat about his wager with Kasimir.
  • Talking to the mayor no longer breaks fast travelling.
We recommend

https://store.steampowered.com/bundle/31519/_Farmers_Life_and_Farmers_Father/

Changed files in this update

Farmer's Life Content Depot 1137751
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link