Version 0.10.1.4 released June 29, 2023

This is a minor revision of v0.10.1.1 which the complete changelog is here: https://store.steampowered.com/news/app/1694260/view/3681175932882892679
Will you be able to find it?
- Added a surprise improvement, which will not be revealed in this patch log
Balancing
- Removed transporters from the asteroid hub.
[img]https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//41008851/6236811fab6273b779a63e1f9c8c52f27676b48e.png[/img]
Improvements
- Asteroids now function like ordinary moons, allowing players to construct multiple landing platforms and launch catapults.
Bug Fixes
- Fixed an issue where the asteroid hub could become locked due to storage mismatch.
- Resolved a bug where production buildings were not emptied anymore due to incorrect pending resource updates.
- Corrected corrupted job counts caused by changes in available worker slots during game balancing updates.
- Adjusted the position of the yeast vat status icon.
- Fixed recipe upgrades for multi-step buildings.
- Resolved an issue where multi-step buildings using energy incorrectly displayed an unpowered status icon.
- Energy plants now accurately update their pollution contribution when unpaused.
- Production buildings now update their pollution contribution accurately based on their effective production.
