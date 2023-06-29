 Skip to content

Moons of Ardan update for 29 June 2023

Version 0.10.1.4 released June 29, 2023

Version 0.10.1.4 released June 29, 2023

Will you be able to find it?

  • Added a surprise improvement, which will not be revealed in this patch log

Balancing

  • Removed transporters from the asteroid hub.

Improvements

  • Asteroids now function like ordinary moons, allowing players to construct multiple landing platforms and launch catapults.

Bug Fixes

  • Fixed an issue where the asteroid hub could become locked due to storage mismatch.
  • Resolved a bug where production buildings were not emptied anymore due to incorrect pending resource updates.
  • Corrected corrupted job counts caused by changes in available worker slots during game balancing updates.
  • Adjusted the position of the yeast vat status icon.
  • Fixed recipe upgrades for multi-step buildings.
  • Resolved an issue where multi-step buildings using energy incorrectly displayed an unpowered status icon.
  • Energy plants now accurately update their pollution contribution when unpaused.
  • Production buildings now update their pollution contribution accurately based on their effective production.

