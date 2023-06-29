Exciting New Updates

Share · View all patches · Build 11588522 · Last edited 29 June 2023 – 13:19:16 UTC by Wendy

Welcome Commanders to World War 2.

Exciting updates have arrived to elevate your gaming experience:

✨ Chinese localizations have been thoroughly updated, ensuring a seamless gameplay experience for our Chinese-speaking players.

🐞 We've resolved a critical bug that could cause the game to become unresponsive, guaranteeing uninterrupted enjoyment during your playtime.

🔍 Tooltip improvements have been made for unit recruitment, preventing text size discrepancies in languages with larger fonts. Now, important information remains clear and legible.

📚 Tutorial mission tooltips, as well as other tooltips, have been fixed to maintain optimal visibility in languages with larger fonts. No longer will important details be obscured.

🏃‍♂️ Soldiers' animations have been rectified to ensure the correct display of actions, providing a more immersive experience.

💡 The user interface (UI) and visuals have received significant enhancements, heightening gameplay satisfaction and creating a more captivating environment.

🧠 Enjoy the new and improved AI, providing increased challenge and excitement as you test your skills against formidable opponents.

🗺️ Explore fresh battlegrounds with the addition of several new maps, offering diverse settings for thrilling encounters and strategic conquest.

🎶 Immerse yourself in the captivating atmosphere with new and invigorating soundtracks, enhancing the overall immersion and excitement of your gaming sessions.

🔊 We've added dynamic sound effects when recruiting new units. Experience the thrill of bolstering your forces with the resonating sounds that accompany each new addition.

🐞 Numerous bugs have been squashed and other minor nuisances, ensuring smoother gameplay and eliminating any unexpected interruptions that may have hindered your enjoyment.

