Content Update!!

[img]https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//44185648/d6a4c5d75ce756af8c4a1a400a686f09968b79bb.jpg[/img]
- Daily Quests have started! It is updated every UTC+0 00:00
[img]https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//44185648/9849e5e3ba28e954ca4ff88e3964bc2b47652264.jpg[/img]
- The achievement has started. Integration with Steam achievements will be supported soon.
[img]https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//44185648/8d1999b38c11f733cee494b06e20eb367670dbb4.jpg[/img]
- You can now select a title(emblem). Titles are earned from achievements!
Changed files in this update