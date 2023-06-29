 Skip to content

DanSparkling update for 29 June 2023

Content Update!!

Share · View all patches · Build 11588509 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  1. Daily Quests have started! It is updated every UTC+0 00:00

  1. The achievement has started. Integration with Steam achievements will be supported soon.

  1. You can now select a title(emblem). Titles are earned from achievements!

