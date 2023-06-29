 Skip to content

我的幻想乡 update for 29 June 2023

Ver1.0.0.6

Ver1.0.0.6

Build 11588496

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  1. Fixed the bug that the monsters in the fairy tale forest could not move.
  2. Fixed the BUG that made unnecessary materials.
  3. BBQ set has been added to the tech tree.
  4. Fixed the bug that the game will crash if your switch the screen too fast.
  5. Fixed the BUG that the characters in the Ancient God Sandbox (Final) level frequently fell to death.
  6. Adjusted the number of gold slime tasks required in the task.
  7. Fixed the bug that the number of times reincarnated did not match the number of talents.
  8. Fixed the bug that the road can be rotated.
  9. Added hit and dodge growth for adventurers.
  10. The bamboo house has been added to the mystery tech tree.
  11. Changed the icons of Leviathan collections.
  12. Adjusted the Snowfields map to make it less prone for adventurers to fall off.
  13. Adjusted the prices of some items in the trading house.
  14. Fixed the BUG that the goods in the senior porcelain stall were wrong.
  15. Increased the growth limit of mounts.
  16. Add some new functions to buildings. Some buildings cannot be moved during construction and there will be notifications. Which Includes: Lab, some residences, and corral.
  17. The buff effects of Restore Totem and War Totem have been enhanced.
  18. Modified the configuration of monsters on the desert map.
  19. Modified the quantity requirements and item requirements of some tasks.
  20. Replace most icons of hot pot items
  21. Rename drinking as entertainment
  22. Add hit attribute values to some equipment.
  23. Iron armor adds hit attribute items
  24. Random entries increase the probability of hitting entries
  25. Increase the coefficients for STR, DEX, and INT conversion to Hit Rating.
  26. Adjust the classification of commercial buildings. All the buildings needed by adventurers are classified as business buildings, and the buildings needed by tourists are all ornamental buildings.
  27. The thatched mats in the Leviathan Collection are replaced with thatched beds.
  28. Fixed the bug that the character stuck on the airship.

