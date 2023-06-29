Ver1.0.0.6

- Fixed the bug that the monsters in the fairy tale forest could not move.
- Fixed the BUG that made unnecessary materials.
- BBQ set has been added to the tech tree.
- Fixed the bug that the game will crash if your switch the screen too fast.
- Fixed the BUG that the characters in the Ancient God Sandbox (Final) level frequently fell to death.
- Adjusted the number of gold slime tasks required in the task.
- Fixed the bug that the number of times reincarnated did not match the number of talents.
- Fixed the bug that the road can be rotated.
- Added hit and dodge growth for adventurers.
- The bamboo house has been added to the mystery tech tree.
- Changed the icons of Leviathan collections.
- Adjusted the Snowfields map to make it less prone for adventurers to fall off.
- Adjusted the prices of some items in the trading house.
- Fixed the BUG that the goods in the senior porcelain stall were wrong.
- Increased the growth limit of mounts.
- Add some new functions to buildings. Some buildings cannot be moved during construction and there will be notifications. Which Includes: Lab, some residences, and corral.
- The buff effects of Restore Totem and War Totem have been enhanced.
- Modified the configuration of monsters on the desert map.
- Modified the quantity requirements and item requirements of some tasks.
- Replace most icons of hot pot items
- Rename drinking as entertainment
- Add hit attribute values to some equipment.
- Iron armor adds hit attribute items
- Random entries increase the probability of hitting entries
- Increase the coefficients for STR, DEX, and INT conversion to Hit Rating.
- Adjust the classification of commercial buildings. All the buildings needed by adventurers are classified as business buildings, and the buildings needed by tourists are all ornamental buildings.
- The thatched mats in the Leviathan Collection are replaced with thatched beds.
- Fixed the bug that the character stuck on the airship.
Moreover, If you have any other questions or suggestions, please don't hesitate to contact us.
Email address: starchess08@gmail.com
