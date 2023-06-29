Alpha Update 0.9.7 More Little Hats And Other Clothing!

A quick overview of fixed bugs, improvements, and new things added in this update.



New In Little Hats:

You can now store clothing in your inventory, and when pressing E on newfound clothing items it will now first be picked up the same way as other items and food, when pressing the right mouse button the picked-up clothing will be equipped, and the already worn clothing will be dropped instead also in a package which can then be stored in inventory.

A classic gnome outfit has been added, making the character look like the most known regular gnome.

A soldier outfit has been added, the player can now wear gnome armor!

A new type of gnome hat has been added with a fun pointy curly end.

Another outfit has been added inspired by the Dutch Pinkeltje book, the main character, Pinkeltje.

A new outfit inspired by the la Chouffe gnome has been added to the game.

A ninja gnome outfit has been added to hide you better from human and troll sight.

Another new outfit inspired by Niels Holgersson has been added.

A gnome-sized pirate hat has been added, one of the new rare hats you can find for your hat collection.

A rare gnome-sized witch hat has also been added.

A new pair of green pointy shoes have been added.

Another new green hat.

Another more pointy green hat has also been added.

Another new pair of red shoes has been added with curly spiral ends.

Wearing black clothes will now make you less visible to humans, and trolls. When putting on something black, a small sneak icon will appear in the lower-left corner of the HUD, showing how hidden you are. When you don't wear anything sneaky, the icon will disappear again.

You can now store clothing in storage containers.

A walking stick has been added, you can use it as a weapon but more importantly, when holding the stick your stamina goes down slower, and regenerates faster making travel go faster overall. It can be crafted from the mobile crafting station and is relatively cheap.