Alpha Update 0.9.7 More Little Hats And Other Clothing!

A quick overview of fixed bugs, improvements, and new things added in this update.
New In Little Hats:
-
You can now store clothing in your inventory, and when pressing E on newfound clothing items it will now first be picked up the same way as other items and food, when pressing the right mouse button the picked-up clothing will be equipped, and the already worn clothing will be dropped instead also in a package which can then be stored in inventory.
-
A classic gnome outfit has been added, making the character look like the most known regular gnome.
-
A soldier outfit has been added, the player can now wear gnome armor!
-
A new type of gnome hat has been added with a fun pointy curly end.
-
Another outfit has been added inspired by the Dutch Pinkeltje book, the main character, Pinkeltje.
-
A new outfit inspired by the la Chouffe gnome has been added to the game.
-
A ninja gnome outfit has been added to hide you better from human and troll sight.
-
Another new outfit inspired by Niels Holgersson has been added.
-
A gnome-sized pirate hat has been added, one of the new rare hats you can find for your hat collection.
-
A rare gnome-sized witch hat has also been added.
-
A new pair of green pointy shoes have been added.
-
Another new green hat.
-
Another more pointy green hat has also been added.
-
Another new pair of red shoes has been added with curly spiral ends.
-
Wearing black clothes will now make you less visible to humans, and trolls. When putting on something black, a small sneak icon will appear in the lower-left corner of the HUD, showing how hidden you are. When you don't wear anything sneaky, the icon will disappear again.
-
You can now store clothing in storage containers.
-
A walking stick has been added, you can use it as a weapon but more importantly, when holding the stick your stamina goes down slower, and regenerates faster making travel go faster overall. It can be crafted from the mobile crafting station and is relatively cheap.
-
You can now craft an animal flute that will summon a deer or a fox, it may also attract trolls from time to time when they are near.
Fixed Bugs and Improvements:
-
Some textures have been optimized for better performance.
-
Crouching while holding a rock, metal piece, or large food and looking down caused the camera to glitch into the player's neck, crouch has now been disabled while holding large objects.
-
When trying to talk to npc that is doing something a message telling the player to wait a little shows up, where before it might have looked like you could not interact.
-
Night troll is no longer able to grab you through walls and objects, so he can no longer snatch you out of your house... Unless you stand in an open doorway or near a window.
-
Some ground objects in the first part of the game were floating slightly above ground at one side, this has been covered up.
-
Door big building klein kampen has been opened giving the player a way out when sold into the cage.
-
Moons in crater lands should now be moving slightly, it didn't work in the last update.
Changed files in this update