Enhancing the Gaming Experience: Introducing Full Controller Support!

Hello, fellow adventurers! I have some exciting news to share with you today. After three months of hard work, I have finally released a full controller support patch for my indie game Fabled Lands! To celebrate the release of the patch, I have made a short video on YouTube that showcases the new feature. You can watch it here:

As you may know, Fabled Lands is a game inspired by the classic gamebooks of the same name, where you can explore a vast open world, create your own character, and shape your own destiny. It's a game that I keep wanting to play even though I am the dev, and I hope you enjoy it as much as I do.

One of the most frequently asked questions from the community was “when are you planning to release this game on a handheld device because it’s going to be epic!” Eventually I decided to go down that rabbit hole! The first step towards the ultimate goal (release for Nintendo) was to add controller support, so that you can play on your couch, on your TV, or Steam Deck. I decided to take on this challenge. It was not easy, but it was worth it.

[img]https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//37639104/4849114d5efd752a4716beea9f0386ab4f94fc60.png[/img]

I had to redesign the user interface, the menus, the inventory, the combat system, every bit of UI in the game to make them more controller friendly. I also had to test the game extensively with different types of controllers! Yeah… that part didn’t went well as I mostly used my Logitech gamepad and my Steam Deck. Yet, I wanted to make sure that the game feels intuitive and responsive with the most popular game pads out there.

To help me with this task, I invited some of you to join the open beta test of the newest feature. I want to thank you all for your valuable feedback, bug reports, and suggestions. Your input helped me iron out some remaining kinks and further optimize. I am immensely grateful for your involvement in shaping the final result.

I hope you like the video and the patch. Demo will be updated soon! Also if you encounter any issues or have further recommendations, please let me know what you think in the comments below or on the official Discord server. And if you haven't played Fabled Lands yet, you can get it now on Steam.

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1299620/Fabled_Lands/

Thank you for your support and happy adventuring!

PS: Heavily inspired by Wildermyth, thank you Nate :)