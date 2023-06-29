Server/Client Patch – 06/29/2023 – Refined and Reforged 1.3

[Lumination Zone]

* Drastically buffed the drop rates of Matriarch Aurora.

Buffed various stats of items that drop. (Player volunteered to update wiki stats).

Removed Exotic item requirement from Exalted Blueprints.

Added additional loot.

[Client / UI]

* References to "Bases" have been unified to "Stations" instead.

Added client support for displaying the type of drone / base in the targeting window (Not currently live yet).

Updated various errors and references from TSL to Storage Locker.

[Item Changes]

* Nuclear Waste now decays on Universe Reset.

Fixed Annihilator Beam Z to being heat instead of incorrectly energy.

Celestial Protection Beam fixed so it properly works.

Reduced Range debuff on Celestial Destabilizing Beam from -25% to -15%.

Transferred 6,000 enriched nuclear materials from initial materials to periodic materials for the Kalthi Warrior Focus: Heart Blueprint, Kalthi Warrior Focus: Body Blueprint, and Kalthi Warrior Focus: Mind Blueprint.

Reduced the electricity cost of extreme regenerative shields.

Removed Twisted Re-structon from Twisted Extensive, compact, and leech charge drones.

Changed Empyreal Noctis Fighter Aura from 300 to 2000 range.

Updated description on Empyreal Eclipse's Super to more accurately reflect how it works.

Adjusted Empyreal Saros speed super's holoprojector to be more subtle.

Gaia Station Kit IX can be attached now.

[Next Universe Changes]

* Converted the Olympus tractor beam turn in missions from missions to Trade Bay Exchanges.

Removed A Fair Trade mission from Paxian Strong hold, a trade bay exchange already exists.

Adjusted Earthforce Space resource distributions to be in line with the new Wild Space system

[AI Changes]

* Increased drop rate for Nightfury Hull Remains, Nightfury Hull Fragments, Green Battleship Hull Remains and Green Battleship Hull Fragments.

Fixed an issue with Tadpole's spawning as Death's Head in Strontium.

[Server]

* Energies out of fuel now generate at 75% efficiency instead of 25%.

You can no longer attack squad mates in arena galaxies (colosseum) or PvP Zones (Anatolia).

[Bug Fixes]