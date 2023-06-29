Server/Client Patch – 06/29/2023 – Refined and Reforged 1.3

[Lumination Zone]
* Drastically buffed the drop rates of Matriarch Aurora.
- Buffed various stats of items that drop. (Player volunteered to update wiki stats).
- Removed Exotic item requirement from Exalted Blueprints.
- Added additional loot.
[Client / UI]
* References to "Bases" have been unified to "Stations" instead.
- Added client support for displaying the type of drone / base in the targeting window (Not currently live yet).
- Updated various errors and references from TSL to Storage Locker.
[Item Changes]
* Nuclear Waste now decays on Universe Reset.
- Fixed Annihilator Beam Z to being heat instead of incorrectly energy.
- Celestial Protection Beam fixed so it properly works.
- Reduced Range debuff on Celestial Destabilizing Beam from -25% to -15%.
- Transferred 6,000 enriched nuclear materials from initial materials to periodic materials for the Kalthi Warrior Focus: Heart Blueprint, Kalthi Warrior Focus: Body Blueprint, and Kalthi Warrior Focus: Mind Blueprint.
- Reduced the electricity cost of extreme regenerative shields.
- Removed Twisted Re-structon from Twisted Extensive, compact, and leech charge drones.
- Changed Empyreal Noctis Fighter Aura from 300 to 2000 range.
- Updated description on Empyreal Eclipse's Super to more accurately reflect how it works.
- Adjusted Empyreal Saros speed super's holoprojector to be more subtle.
- Gaia Station Kit IX can be attached now.
[Next Universe Changes]
* Converted the Olympus tractor beam turn in missions from missions to Trade Bay Exchanges.
- Removed A Fair Trade mission from Paxian Strong hold, a trade bay exchange already exists.
- Adjusted Earthforce Space resource distributions to be in line with the new Wild Space system
[AI Changes]
* Increased drop rate for Nightfury Hull Remains, Nightfury Hull Fragments, Green Battleship Hull Remains and Green Battleship Hull Fragments.
- Fixed an issue with Tadpole's spawning as Death's Head in Strontium.
[Server]
* Energies out of fuel now generate at 75% efficiency instead of 25%.
- You can no longer attack squad mates in arena galaxies (colosseum) or PvP Zones (Anatolia).
[Bug Fixes]
* Fixed a bug where parasites which could stack their effect weren't stacking
Changed files in this update