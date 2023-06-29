 Skip to content

Star Sonata 2 update for 29 June 2023

Server/Client Patch – 06/29/2023 – Refined and Reforged 1.3

Build 11588450 · Last edited by Wendy

[Lumination Zone]

* Drastically buffed the drop rates of Matriarch Aurora.
  • Buffed various stats of items that drop. (Player volunteered to update wiki stats).
  • Removed Exotic item requirement from Exalted Blueprints.
  • Added additional loot.

[Client / UI]

* References to "Bases" have been unified to "Stations" instead.
  • Added client support for displaying the type of drone / base in the targeting window (Not currently live yet).
  • Updated various errors and references from TSL to Storage Locker.

[Item Changes]

* Nuclear Waste now decays on Universe Reset.
  • Fixed Annihilator Beam Z to being heat instead of incorrectly energy.
  • Celestial Protection Beam fixed so it properly works.
  • Reduced Range debuff on Celestial Destabilizing Beam from -25% to -15%.
  • Transferred 6,000 enriched nuclear materials from initial materials to periodic materials for the Kalthi Warrior Focus: Heart Blueprint, Kalthi Warrior Focus: Body Blueprint, and Kalthi Warrior Focus: Mind Blueprint.
  • Reduced the electricity cost of extreme regenerative shields.
  • Removed Twisted Re-structon from Twisted Extensive, compact, and leech charge drones.
  • Changed Empyreal Noctis Fighter Aura from 300 to 2000 range.
  • Updated description on Empyreal Eclipse's Super to more accurately reflect how it works.
  • Adjusted Empyreal Saros speed super's holoprojector to be more subtle.
  • Gaia Station Kit IX can be attached now.

[Next Universe Changes]

* Converted the Olympus tractor beam turn in missions from missions to Trade Bay Exchanges.
  • Removed A Fair Trade mission from Paxian Strong hold, a trade bay exchange already exists.
  • Adjusted Earthforce Space resource distributions to be in line with the new Wild Space system

[AI Changes]

* Increased drop rate for Nightfury Hull Remains, Nightfury Hull Fragments, Green Battleship Hull Remains and Green Battleship Hull Fragments.
  • Fixed an issue with Tadpole's spawning as Death's Head in Strontium.

[Server]

* Energies out of fuel now generate at 75% efficiency instead of 25%.
  • You can no longer attack squad mates in arena galaxies (colosseum) or PvP Zones (Anatolia).

[Bug Fixes]

* Fixed a bug where parasites which could stack their effect weren't stacking

