Welcome to Fishing Planet Clubs CLOSE BETA TESTING

Hey Anglers,

Are you ready to get early access to Fishing Planet Clubs and New Fishfight?

If you are a Steam player with the level 15+, grab your chance to join Closed Beta Testing (CBT).

To join the testing team you need to fill out the registration form.

The number of spots is limited, so hurry up. The players who will submit an application form and meet all the necessary requirements will get a chance to receive Early Access and join Closed Beta.

All the information about CBT next steps will be sent to the confirmed players after admission is closed, so please fill the form carefully and read all the information provided in it.

The Closed Beta Testing will be available from July 4th for about two weeks and only on Steam!

During the Closed Beta, you will be able to intimately explore the early version of Clubs and New Fishfight and provide a dev team with your feedback. This includes a first taste and access to all Clubs features in all locations.

For the Close Beta Testing, you will get a duplicate of your main Fishing Planet account, with additional bitcoins on balance, that will be deactivated after the end of the CBT. Make sure you include all the required information in the application form along with your Discord username. All the CBT communication will be through Fishing Planet official Discord Server.

By the end of CBT all the successful participants will get a reward - Beta Tester Cap and 100 baitcoins on their main Steam account.

The admission deadline is Monday, 3rd of July.

To apply, please, follow the link: Registration Form

Feel free to join and good luck to you all!

