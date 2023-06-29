Maintenance – 30/06/2023

[img]https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//43190071/3d52cc581c751d5f4c106d0a97b3fff067546664.jpg[/img]
War Robots: Frontiers servers are scheduled to enter maintenance at the following time:
- Maintenance Time: 30/06/2023 at 08:00 UTC
- Estimated Downtime: 0.5 hours
The game servers will be inaccessible during this time. Keep an eye on our official social channels and Discord for further updates, and to find out when War Robots: Frontiers servers are live again.
Thank you for your patience!
Changed depots in gc-test branch