Maintenance – 30/06/2023

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

War Robots: Frontiers servers are scheduled to enter maintenance at the following time:

Maintenance Time: 30/06/2023 at 08:00 UTC

Estimated Downtime: 0.5 hours

The game servers will be inaccessible during this time. Keep an eye on our official social channels and Discord for further updates, and to find out when War Robots: Frontiers servers are live again.

Thank you for your patience!