War Robots: Frontiers update for 29 June 2023

Maintenance – 30/06/2023

War Robots: Frontiers servers are scheduled to enter maintenance at the following time:

  • Maintenance Time: 30/06/2023 at 08:00 UTC
  • Estimated Downtime: 0.5 hours

The game servers will be inaccessible during this time. Keep an eye on our official social channels and Discord for further updates, and to find out when War Robots: Frontiers servers are live again.

Thank you for your patience!

