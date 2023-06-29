 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

The Hopebringer update for 29 June 2023

v1.3.3 Build Notes

Share · View all patches · Build 11588361 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Defensive Stance (Guardian/Warrior) has had its buff and debuff ratios tweaked to give them a higher initial bonus, and a larger bonus per skill rank. The ratio also improves in efficiency with each rank. At full skill it will give a +140% defense bonus, at the cost of a -34% damage penalty.
  • Berserk(Berserker/Warrior) has had its buff and debuff ratios tweaked to give them a higher initial bonus, and a larger bonus per skill rank. The ratio also improves in efficiency with each rank. At full skill it will give a +140% damage bonus, at the cost of a -34% defense penalty.
  • Improved the Frost Winds aura (Wizard/Mage) so that it now does more initially, and per level. It now maxes out at a -53% penalty to movement speed and attack speed to nearby targets.
  • Frost Blast (Wizard/Mage) has had it's movement speed and attack speed debuff doubled per level, with an additional -3% as a starting bonus.
  • Fixed a bug with some pieces of equipment acting as occluders, with odd results in some cases.
  • Fixed a pet pathing issue.

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 1520421 Depot 1520421
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link