- Defensive Stance (Guardian/Warrior) has had its buff and debuff ratios tweaked to give them a higher initial bonus, and a larger bonus per skill rank. The ratio also improves in efficiency with each rank. At full skill it will give a +140% defense bonus, at the cost of a -34% damage penalty.
- Berserk(Berserker/Warrior) has had its buff and debuff ratios tweaked to give them a higher initial bonus, and a larger bonus per skill rank. The ratio also improves in efficiency with each rank. At full skill it will give a +140% damage bonus, at the cost of a -34% defense penalty.
- Improved the Frost Winds aura (Wizard/Mage) so that it now does more initially, and per level. It now maxes out at a -53% penalty to movement speed and attack speed to nearby targets.
- Frost Blast (Wizard/Mage) has had it's movement speed and attack speed debuff doubled per level, with an additional -3% as a starting bonus.
- Fixed a bug with some pieces of equipment acting as occluders, with odd results in some cases.
- Fixed a pet pathing issue.
The Hopebringer update for 29 June 2023
v1.3.3 Build Notes
Patchnotes via Steam Community
