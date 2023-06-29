Devblog 42

It’s been a while since the release and last update for TasteMaker. I’m currently hard at work on my next game, and making good progress on it. Despite being mostly focused on my next game, I did make some time to make this small update for TasteMaker.

Tables

The game did not have that many options when it came to tables. I tried to improve this by adding 5 new tables: A barrel table, 50s bar, glass table, wooden bar, and a round wooden table.

[img]https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//37954720/83d7252f5aa4ed4953d55744fcb73ec00b55bebb.png[/img]

Windows

I also added 2 new windows. A horizontal rectangular glass window, and a big round window.

[img]https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//37954720/4a97f84c986711f28d79db0ac212c6ba46ba5e8f.png[/img]

Wallpapers

Additionally, I added 2 wallpapers. A hexagon wallpaper and a flower wallpaper. The color of both of those wallpapers can be changed.

[img]https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//37954720/e317124ea91ac21cc96319a560d3a73b4b0469ee.png[/img]

Fence Deletion

Feedback I got often after the release of the game is that it is not possible to delete fences with the wall removal tool. I fixed that issue in this update.

[img]https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//37954720/3a01953a18d5d0ce74810f010280faea1d4869ca.gif[/img]