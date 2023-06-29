Released- 6/29 Hotfix Pt.2

Greetings, Divers! 🐳

It seems we still have a few kinks to work out. We've rolled out a hotfix to tackle some issues that users have been experiencing since version 1.0. We want to express our gratitude to our awesome Divers for providing us with feedback to help improve the game.

◈ Updated Version:

Windows: v1.0.0.942

Mac OS build will be updated shortly afterwards.

◈ Update Details

[Bug Fix]

1) Missions

Fixed an issue where divers were unable to progress the Manta Ray Photo Spot mission.

*If a user received the quest when they were unable to progress, the quest will be reset and you will have to restart it.

2) Underwater Exploration

Fixed a problem where the camera would go out of focus in certain situations when using the harpoon.

Improved attack patterns and movement for certain fish.

3) Sushi Restaurant

Fixed an issue where earnings would not be reflected at the close of business in certain situations.

Additional Information

Please note that if you're still experiencing issues after the patch, please compress the files from the path below and send them to our help center.

Windows:

%LocalAppData%..\LocalLow

exon\DAVE THE DIVER

Mac:

~/Library/Logs/nexon/DAVE THE DIVER/Player.log

~/Library/Application Support/nexon/DAVE THE DIVER/SData

or

~/Library/Application Support/com.nexon.dave/DAVE THE DIVER/SData

Steam Deck:

./.local/share/Steam/steamapps/compatdata/1868140/pfx/drive_c/users/steamuser/AppData/LocalLow/nexon/DAVE THE DIVER

◈ Notes

If there are any changes to the details, we will update you through this notice.

Please update Dave the Diver on Steam to the latest version for the changes to be applied.

Your reports are essential to improving the game and we’re happy that you guys are with us along the way. Please remember that if you have anything to share, feel free to let us know.

We want to thank all the divers who have provided us with bug reports, even if you’re not named below! Your feedback is always appreciated.

Thank you!