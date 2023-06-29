 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

To my forever Love update for 29 June 2023

patch 1.1

Share · View all patches · Build 11588125 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hot fixes

  1. Fixed a log leading to the menu that was interfering with play.
  2. The color of objects was wrong in some stages.

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 2463931
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link