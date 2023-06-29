 Skip to content

리턴 얼라이브 CBT update for 29 June 2023

June 29, 2023 Emergency Maintenance

June 29, 2023

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello, Mercenaries!

The server will be going down for emergency maintenance on June 29, 2023 11:45 (UTC+0) until June 29, 2023 16:45 (UTC+0).

Maintenance will happen during the following times:
■ UTC: 06.29.2023 11:45 ~ 06.29.2023 16:45
■ PDT: 06.29.2023 04:45 ~ 06.29.2023 09:45
■ KST: 06.29.2023 20:45 ~ 06.30.2023 01:45

The maintenance will take place for Server Stabilization.

We apologize for the inconvenience caused by the issue. Thank you for your continued support of the game.

