June 29, 2023 Emergency Maintenance

Hello, Mercenaries!

The server will be going down for emergency maintenance on June 29, 2023 11:45 (UTC+0) until June 29, 2023 16:45 (UTC+0).

Maintenance will happen during the following times:

■ UTC: 06.29.2023 11:45 ~ 06.29.2023 16:45

■ PDT: 06.29.2023 04:45 ~ 06.29.2023 09:45

■ KST: 06.29.2023 20:45 ~ 06.30.2023 01:45

The maintenance will take place for Server Stabilization.

We apologize for the inconvenience caused by the issue. Thank you for your continued support of the game.