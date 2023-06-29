New Ship Comms & Docking Control - EA Update v0.4.0.26

We now have a station communications panel, where you can control space station docking for friendly spaceships and trade / repair them!

It's taken a bit of time to get this update out, as there are quite a few changes. The station computer (which previously was fixed and ended the game when destroyed) now behaves like any other item. If you don't have it, you just wont be able to trade or repair spaceships.

With the station computer working, it now allows you to bring up the communications panel (a new button in main controls). Here you can see any ships nearby or due and give them docking permission. Once docked and with the correct permission, you can trade or repair them from here.

Yes, the repair bay has been expanded so as well as fixing your mining droids they can now repair friendly ships and earn some credits. Clicking on the repair bay will show the repair range, so make sure you have enough docking areas around it.

Previously the game only ever spawned one trader if your navigation beacon was enabled, but now many more are supported. Also note:- ships can dock at an airlock, a repair bay or a docking connect. So make sure your station has enough docking facilities! Spaceships currently all require a free 3x3 tile size space.

Enjoy!

Nick