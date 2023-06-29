Full Release announcement!

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Hello gamers!

We are very excited to announce that the Full Release of Quriocity will be available on July the 25th!

Let’s have a quick overview of the new features that you will experience in the full game.

5 new maps

The full game will include 5 new maps, each set in a beautiful and unique environment.

Take a first look at these gorgeous biomes and the peculiar plants that characterize them.

[img]https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//43019434/4878083f4efe11da7f65bb9fa042dc8dce1e1e42.png[/img]

[img]https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//43019434/917018213c267d94737bcc572419802f5040ee99.png[/img]

[img]https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//43019434/a1b53c906a0b40a906e024621f76acc6d9048063.png[/img]

[img]https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//43019434/0843b819e54c00fca9cb41dda7d71dcb062ae233.png[/img]

[img]https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//43019434/1af1eac120b01f721d4daee2e26061a8f9b878a4.png[/img]

Dynamic weather

The maps not only look different; each features a specific weather, ranging from the freezing Tundra to the scorching Desert. Moreover, the weather will change dynamically according to the seasons, with hot and cold temperature, rain, snow, and heatwaves.

[img]https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//43019434/da9d4e2e3c39dbc20c24019a3d1cbe5ce18743e8.png[/img]

[img]https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//43019434/79fcb2e9c1d2b6142a6628d163042758b44bf664.png[/img]

[img]https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//43019434/bec45277ba5631152319d7963c01ca31e768aa07.png[/img]

But there is more! In each season-map combination dangerous natural disasters might occur, including Sandstorms, Tornadoes, Blizzards, and Earthquakes. They might look threatening (well, they are!), but don’t worry; you have all the tools required to protect your colony, so get ready to use them!

[img]https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//43019434/e74686be9be0cd38a1937b1a2cccbc550979bcca.png[/img]

[img]https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//43019434/04b01e95301a86220fba8135bf272add89e875c2.png[/img]

[img]https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//43019434/d7117a47f66ec00523e190d4e1e3e6bc1ca5152b.png[/img]

[img]https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//43019434/d952706be70e0f5c924a25458fb9af223d22572d.png[/img]

Campaigns

Take new challenges and try your hand at 48 unique campaigns that will test your management skills in various situations. Explore different aspects of the game, adapt your strategy to achieve multiple goals, and do your best to fix some very unbalanced colonies.

But don’t worry, as you will be able to learn everything about the game in 3 tutorial campaigns. Whether you are a Quriocity veteran, a new player, or someone who has never tried a colony management game, you will find all the information you need to succeed.

[img]https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//43019434/5baee2d9b6f0a39db807574bb188be6cb9c9c2bb.png[/img]

Difficulty levels and Sandbox mode

When choosing the Survival mode, you can now pick a difficulty level: a relaxing easy experience, an intermediate challenge, or a hard management undertaking.

Additionally, we have added a Sandbox mode where you can tweak each parameter individually and set some additional options to play at your own rules.

[img]https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//43019434/48fe226a12d84bd824b5c46ac44c712915c2ff82.png[/img]

And more!

In addition to the above, we have added new units, new rovers, new research, and new quality-of-life improvements.

We have listened to all the feedback we have received, and in the last months, we have worked hard to make Quriocity even better.

[img]https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//43019434/847aecbaf80bf85d6c61109c10380ecfbd549980.png[/img]

[img]https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//43019434/f604e83ab0c1debde6771ae94c31a52437e9ada1.png[/img]

Again, the Full Release of Quriocity will become available on July the 25th, so stay tuned!

Thank you so much for your patience and your interest in our game!

The Oxeliz team