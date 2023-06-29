Space Haven Alpha 17 - Version 0.17.5 Build 2 Released as Stable.

[img]https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//34134616/d274a766f06ea1e59f48fb2820c99eb102fcfa8c.jpg[/img]
We have fixed some bugs and put together a new patch for the Alpha 17 Update. The newest version is now 0.17.5 Build 2.
Alpha 0.17.5 Build 2
- Added more Infrablocks and Hull blocks as starting resources for the Basic Platform Medium, Builder and Peaceful difficulties.
- Added some infrascrap and hull scrap as loot for the very first derelict explored in the starting sector.
