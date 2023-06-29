 Skip to content

Boss Fighters update for 29 June 2023

🚨 WAITLIST OPEN NOW! 🚨

Boss Fighters update for 29 June 2023

Share · View all patches · Build 11587940

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Exciting news! Pre-order your limited Alpha Passes for exclusive Closed Alpha access and Alpha Skins today!

🔗 Pre-order: https://lp.bossfighters.game/alpha-passes?utm_source=BF_socials%20&utm_campaign=alpha-passes&utm_medium=socials

Discover the details of the Alpha Pass and its perks in our full article:
🔗 Full article: https://medium.com/@PlayBossFighters/boss-fighters-alpha-collection-sales-your-gateway-to-exclusive-skins-and-closed-alpha-access-cb7fb2c00603

Hurry, limited availability!

Changed depots in qa-1 branch

