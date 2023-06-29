Reliefs The time of The Lemures 0.4.12 released!

[img]https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//32378973/e54b4b452de1a022d0b85246540b1b2b8ec8d16a.jpg[/img]

**Hello everybody !

This month's update 0.4.12 is now available a little early!

This update adds a new region to explore, adds a few new features and fixes various bugs.

This new region is the domain of Somnus, the Roman god of sleep and dreams, and guardian of the night. His home is in deep caverns where no light ever penetrates beneath a huge mountain.**

The descriptions, images and intro video for the stores and website have also been updated to reflect the changes made to the game over the last few months.

It's been a year since version 0.4 of the game is now available in early access with this update at a rate of one per month.

The game has evolved enormously over the past year, with the addition of new regions to explore, simplified gameplay, the replacement of the grappling spear by the grappling bow, the addition of physical ropes, improved graphics... .

And also thanks to you and your feedback, which I receive every month and which enables me to improve the game experience and resolve bugs.

Thanks a lot! :)

[img]https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//32378973/d0e693b47a8d3e33a76199222c29370004f1f06c.jpg[/img]

Level:

Added the level of Somnus, god of sleep, dreams and guardian of the night.

Player:

Keyboard players can now use CapLock to run or walk constantly.

Stores:

Updated store and website descriptions.

Updated images in the various stores and on the website.

Introduction video updated in various stores and website.

Miscellaneous :

Added new information for game development to check that the game is working properly (Developer only).

Important bug:

Steam achievements will now activate correctly with the addition of a real-time verification system and modification of player detection settings to no longer generate this problem.

If you've unlocked the achievements in your game and the Steam achievements haven't activated, simply move to the different levels where these achievements haven't activated to unlock them on Steam.

If you've unlocked the achievements in your game and the Steam achievements haven't activated, simply move to the different levels where these achievements haven't activated to unlock them on Steam. Removal of a system for checking whether or not Steam was connected, as this could cause reconnection problems after a game crash.

Level change zones in Hell levels now use the same player restrictions to avoid activating their loads too early.

Solved a major bug in the previous version that could freeze the loading of different levels.

When exiting the Tellus level to return to the Pluto temple level, the horse no longer appears in the ground.

See you next month for update 0.4.13!

[img]https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//32378973/cfe7aeaf84d577053465cd3f338f342860307999.jpg[/img]