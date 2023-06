Share · View all patches · Build 11587860 · Last edited 29 June 2023 – 12:09:34 UTC by Wendy

New feature:

Instead of a random word, go one by one and pick the next word in the list.

To activate, enable the +1 button on a word.

Further fixes:

Minimode was hiding the word type picker

Disabled hotkeys were enabled on launch

When filtering for a theme's column other theme's columns were also shown

Small updates:

Updated guide

Right click on parameter title also resets to default