NEW HUMAN - MAP - DECAPITRON : UPDATE OPEN BETA 0.9.0

Main Menu

Single Player has been renamed to OFFLINE

Multiplayer has been renamed to ONLINE

Moved Online button to be the top of the menu

NEW MAP: RICK'S LAB

Based off of Puppet Master 4 and 5, Rick’s Lab is full of fun little areas reminiscent of both the films. Includes 2 outdoor balconies and various rooms with interconnecting vents and small passageways for the puppets to quickly cut off fleeing Humans. You may even see a nod to the original Workshop map from Puppet Master: The Game’s 2015’s old prototype.

Happy Hunting!

Toulon Journal’s Game Mode

Reduced how many ravens Spawn from 10 to 5

Increased XP given when destroying Ravens from 25 to 60

Increased XP given when killing Totems from 10 to 25

Increased XP given when killing Totems Pyramids from 50 to 100

Increased XP given when killing Agents from 60 to 120

Completing a level without dying will give you bonus 100 XP

Added New Level Rick’s Lab which includes 4 new Journal Pages to collect. Written by Nat Brehmer and voiced by Rob Avery.

Thief Game Mode

Added a new mechanic DOMINATOR

The Dominator is a new puppet class designed to be the most powerful of the Faction.

Decapitron being the Dominator Class for the Puppet Faction.

The Dominator can only be chosen when its timer has run out, discouraging Human players from waiting out the Artifact reveal timer in fear that they may get a lightning bolt to the face.

This mechanic is designed to be aligned with the Artifact’s reveal timer but the Host can choose to customize these timers to their liking with various timer settings. We also allow the Host to set the Dominator or Artifact reveal feature to always be active or disabled if they so choose.

Puppet Respawn Cooldown

Added a feature that makes it so when a Puppet Player dies they have to wait 15 seconds before selecting a new character and respawn.

Added a new feature that allows Puppet Players to return to the character select screen after waiting 15 seconds.

Added a feature that allows players waiting to respawn to Spectate the game.

Added a stamina countdown timer that tells you how long until you will recover your stamina.

Added a feature that if you try to sprint while crouching you will automatically uncrouch.

Added a screen heal effect so it's more clear when you’ve recovered health.

Added a heal marker effect that lets you know if you are healing an ally.

NEW PUPPET: DECAPITRON

Decapitron is the most powerful of the puppets but isn’t invincible. Using him wisely is the key to victory and you should have some back up from the other Puppets if you’re about to enter combat. Decapitron is very powerful but not invincible. Decapitron has a whopping 150 Health Points and moves about as fast as Pinhead but has as much range as Sixshooter.

Decapitron has 3 weapons, each being one of the heads used in Puppet Master 4 & 5.

War Head

Decapitron’s body is full of electric energy, the Warhead allows Decapitron to channel that into a very powerful lightning bolt that can be shot from long range. Take 2 seconds to power up each shot. Causes massive damage and a 2 second ragdoll.

Morph Head

Decapitron’s electric energy can be channeled in a more supportive way with the Morph head. Puppets that are within range will receive a passive 5 health points per second. Use your primary attack to charge up an electric trap that if triggered will cause a stagger and 1 damage for 10 seconds. The Trap can be turned into a very slow projectile if you are moving while you place it.

Retro Head

The ultimate tracking device. Reveals all enemies to Decapitron while equipped, using its primary attack will shoot out 3 quick laser blasts each capable of doing 5 damage and will cause its target to be revealed to the rest of the Puppet for 10 seconds.

Decapitron is also the first speaking Puppet, with Rob Avery returning as the voice of Andre Toulon's smaller alter ego.

“I am with you, Puppet Master!”

NEW HUMAN WEAPONS

Extinguisher

Spray the Puppets with extinguishing powder causing their gears to tighten up. It pushes them back a great deal and causes 2 seconds of stun. Does no damage but great to give your self some breathing room and visual cover.

Frying Pan

A sturdy weapon with average damage and has the ability to Ragdoll Puppets (including Pinhead) for 2 seconds with its alt fire attack but with reduced damage. Charging the attack will dramatically slow down your movement speed so be careful!

Shotgun

Pump those pesky Puppets full of buckshot! A basic spread fire that does minor damage but will instantly ragdoll any puppet (including Pinhead)

NEW HUMAN: MARTHA

As seen in Puppet Master 2, Martha is a rural farmer who lives near the Bodega Bay Inn. “They say Satan's got a suite of rooms in there, and brimstone comes out of the chimneys at night and it smells like roasted entrails!”

Martha starts with a Frying Pan as her primary weapon and a mean attitude.

NEW PERKS

Humans

Slippery - Increase down state movement

Pocket Shells - Increase Shotgun’s pellets and damage

FireFighter - Increases your Extinguisher’s range.

TriggerHappy - Increase Pistol fire rate

Puppets

Screwhead - Increased Tunneler Drill Charges

DeathGrip - Increases Pinhead’s weapon charging movement speed

Cowboy - Increases Sixshooter’s Lasso throw distance

Vicious - Increases damage for melee attacks

BALANCE CHANGES

Pinhead

Firepoker: Removed stun effects.

Tunneler

Drill: Reduced downed damage per pellet from 1 to 0.75

NEW DLC: Curse of the Puppet Master Skin Pack!

You'll take part in Dr.Mcgrew's freakish experiments when you purchase the Curse of the Puppet Master skin pack for Puppet Master: The Game!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2324641/Puppet_Master_The_Game__Curse_of_the_Puppet_Master__Skin_Pack/

BUG FIXES

Fixed an issue that prevented Human melee attacks from landing if they were too close to an obstacle like a door or a bed frame.

Fixed an issue that caused the perk inventory from scrapping the wrong perks and randomly equipping them from your loadouts.

Fixed an issue that allowed you to use a Throwable in downstate.

Fixed an issue that allowed you to shoot behind you with the lookbehind feature.

Fixed an issue that caused you to get stuck if you were ragdolled under a bed.

Fixed an issue that caused the human’s arm to get stuck randomly while using the Smack ability.

Fixed an issue that caused your game’s resolution to reset at the beginning of a match.

Fixed an issue that prevented Dana from receiving critical headshots.

Fixed an issue that caused Leechwoman’s Crawl to display the wrong button prompt

Fixed an issue that causes you to warp if you were ragdolled while switching weapons.

Fixed an issue that caused the background music to turn off if you joined someone’s lobby.

Fixed an issue that caused a fire audio sound to loop after getting up from down state.

Fixed an issue that prevented objective prompts from being affected by music volume settings.

[img]https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//43139243/ac3e2aef9dda28bc97097c67dd2409385800fab3.gif[/img]