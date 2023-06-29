 Skip to content

Puddle Knights update for 29 June 2023

Bugfix patch version 34

Share · View all patches · Build 11587590 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Bugfix release version 34 fixes a crash that could happen after dragging a long path to an invalid move and then performing undo or reset! Happy puddling!

Changed files in this update

Puddle Knights Windows Content Depot 1180541
  • Loading history…
Puddle Knights Mac Content Depot 1180542
  • Loading history…
