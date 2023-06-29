 Skip to content

Blightlands Blacksmith update for 29 June 2023

Patch v1.22

Last edited by Wendy

Patch v1.22

Changes

  • Critical NPCs now always spawn at their storefronts to assist with older (pre world change) save games loading correctly.
  • Add additional lighting to storefronts.
  • Furnace temperature gauge animates correctly again.
  • Adjusted the camera angle of the mine cart down.
  • Player is now ejected from the cart on taking damage.
  • Combat music now starts when bugs are near.
  • Added additional reinforcing of floor under smithy area to prevent some small objects falling through if dropped.
  • No longer possible to lock controls by repeatedly/rapidly causing a dialogue window to open and close.

