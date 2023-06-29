Patch v1.22
Changes
- Critical NPCs now always spawn at their storefronts to assist with older (pre world change) save games loading correctly.
- Add additional lighting to storefronts.
- Furnace temperature gauge animates correctly again.
- Adjusted the camera angle of the mine cart down.
- Player is now ejected from the cart on taking damage.
- Combat music now starts when bugs are near.
- Added additional reinforcing of floor under smithy area to prevent some small objects falling through if dropped.
- No longer possible to lock controls by repeatedly/rapidly causing a dialogue window to open and close.
