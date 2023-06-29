SUP YALL ITS 5 AM AND IM TIRED AS HECK BUT HERE'S AN UPDATE FOR Y'ALL

-fixed various spelling errors and glitches

-added Axy Sez 1-3 to an all new EXTRAS menu

-some backend shizz to hopefully make the game run faster and hopefully probably maybe hopefully didn't break it

-i'll post some more stuff in the morning but I wanted to get this update out b4 the sale