RB: Axolotl update for 29 June 2023

Share · View all patches · Build 11587490 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

SUP YALL ITS 5 AM AND IM TIRED AS HECK BUT HERE'S AN UPDATE FOR Y'ALL
-fixed various spelling errors and glitches
-added Axy Sez 1-3 to an all new EXTRAS menu
-some backend shizz to hopefully make the game run faster and hopefully probably maybe hopefully didn't break it
-i'll post some more stuff in the morning but I wanted to get this update out b4 the sale

