Vactics Update

I've been getting some good feedback and bug reports from players.
This update pushed to the game is aimed at improving some parts of the game that are unclear and also fix up a few bugs too. Please continue to let me know in the forum if the issue is not resolved when you download the update. I've also added some small improvements and balance changes here too.
I did want to let everyone know that I will be taking a long delayed but also much needed holiday. While on holiday I won't be able to do any active development on the game until near the end of August. But I will still be making note of all reported issues and I will be planning the next update for the game which I am hoping will include some new content or game modes as soon as possible.
Cheers,
Gerard / The Lemur Conspiracy
Client Versions
Release: #1.001.5264
Changes
- Bugfix: fixed issue with loadout UI when changing between pilots. Tech installed by an upgraded lost pilot was not being cleared after selecting a different pilot. Thanks to Artesia Wrynne for reporting this.
- Bugfix: fixed advanced achievement that was being awarded incorrectly when completing the game for the first time. It will now be awarded only when completing the campaign when phase two is active. Thanks to Artesia Wrynne for reporting this.
- Pilot Unlock and Upgrade Descriptions: I went through all the unlocking and upgrade hints for all the pilots and updated them so that they more clearly explain what needs to be done to unlock them.
- Game Balance: tweaked some timings for enemy turns and movements to speed up the game slightly
- Game Balance: reduced the required enemies and turn counts needed to unlock Professor Flip Choudary.
- Tutorials: added an extra step when first playing the game to better explain the concept of Strafe Attacks to the player.
