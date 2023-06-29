Vactics Update

I've been getting some good feedback and bug reports from players.

This update pushed to the game is aimed at improving some parts of the game that are unclear and also fix up a few bugs too. Please continue to let me know in the forum if the issue is not resolved when you download the update. I've also added some small improvements and balance changes here too.

I did want to let everyone know that I will be taking a long delayed but also much needed holiday. While on holiday I won't be able to do any active development on the game until near the end of August. But I will still be making note of all reported issues and I will be planning the next update for the game which I am hoping will include some new content or game modes as soon as possible.

Cheers,

Gerard / The Lemur Conspiracy

Client Versions

Release: #1.001.5264

Changes