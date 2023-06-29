Hey yall,

We will be taking a break during the month of July and are returning in August.

However, before we go on our break, we have an update to share with you.

The most important change in this update is the removal of a deprecated damage multiplier function that was still being used by a few modules. This caused them to not properly calculate their effect values during infinity since they were not utilizing the new damage pipeline system that was implemented a while ago.

The following modules (including their elemental counterparts) are affected by this change and will now be a lot stronger against infinity enemies:

Incineration

Unholy Missile

Shatter

Nature Wrath

Daybloom

Impetus

Subsistence

Avalanche

Critical Strike

Synergies

Additionally the maximum power of synergy modules has been lowered in order to properly adjust them for their newly gained strength after the fix.

Changelog

New Stuff

added worker task 'Era Scientist'

added worker task 'Mixing Engineer'

added worker task 'Boiler Operator'

added worker task 'Forestry Technician'

added 'ronna' and 'quetta' to engineering notation

Changes

changed machine recipe duration for down-tiering dusts in the boiler from 20 + 10 tier to 6 + 3 tier

reduced maximum power of synergies from ^1 to ^0.8 ([spoiler]in order to slightly balance damage output due to the related fix in infinity[/spoiler])

Fixes

fixed various modules using a deprecated damage multiplier function

fixed a potential issue with graph chart UI components

