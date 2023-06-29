Shadows of Doubt V 34.05 Experimental Branch Patch Notes

Hey everyone!

We have another experimental branch update out! As a quick reminder about why we wanted to use the experimental branch and how to use it: we wanted to use an experimental branch so that players can opt-in to test it out first before we push it out for everyone.

To opt-in you have to right click on the game in your Steam library and select properties. Then click on Betas and from there you will have the option to select the beta you would like to opt into. Once there click on that dropdown and select experimental.