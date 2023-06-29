Shadows of Doubt V 34.05 Experimental Branch Patch Notes

Hey everyone!
We have another experimental branch update out! As a quick reminder about why we wanted to use the experimental branch and how to use it: we wanted to use an experimental branch so that players can opt-in to test it out first before we push it out for everyone.
To opt-in you have to right click on the game in your Steam library and select properties. Then click on Betas and from there you will have the option to select the beta you would like to opt into. Once there click on that dropdown and select experimental.
- Performance improvements
- A change in the way the game loads its configuration files: It now uses addressables (this may affect current mods)
- Improved caching of rooms and material handling, which should mean less stutter as you play on
- AI will now be ok with you turning on the table lamps at eating places and public places
- You can now put down items directly by looking at a flat surface without going into the inventory
- You can now attach grenades and trackers to walls and static furniture
- Fixed: Footprint materials memory leak
- Fixed: Error when loading save game where the player was in a vent
- Fixed: The various ammo boxes in the game would not display a first person model
- Fixed: Errors occurring when updating strings for the case board
- Fixed: Issues with fruit market stands becoming invisible at close range
- Fixed: Snow was overly affected by motion blur
- Fixed: Some culling bugs with atriums (eg City Hall lobby)
- New trespass sounds
- New pick up and drop item sounds
- New enforcer scanner notification sound
