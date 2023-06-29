New IDEA 2.0 major update available!

You can reset your progress to start again from scratch

Ideas can now be up to 100-characters long

Improved the network settings (and now you will get a notification it there's an issue with your connection)

Improved UI

A network window has been added

Better management of Ideas

It's now easier to find other players Ideas

Endings show more Ideas

You can filter Ideas by language

You can filter Ideas by priority

You can ban some Ideas or fav their authors (their ideas will always appear on top of the Idea list)

You can ban some Ideas or fav them (the ones from these users will always appear on top of the Idea list)

Fixed some language issues

Achievements are now visible so players can complete them

Tutorial will now start automatically for new players

Ideas are now cross-platform