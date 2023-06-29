You can reset your progress to start again from scratch
Ideas can now be up to 100-characters long
Improved the network settings (and now you will get a notification it there's an issue with your connection)
Improved UI
A network window has been added
Better management of Ideas
It's now easier to find other players Ideas
Endings show more Ideas
You can filter Ideas by language
You can filter Ideas by priority
You can ban some Ideas or fav their authors (their ideas will always appear on top of the Idea list)
Fixed some language issues
Achievements are now visible so players can complete them
Tutorial will now start automatically for new players
Ideas are now cross-platform
IDEA update for 29 June 2023
New IDEA 2.0 major update available!
