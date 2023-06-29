 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

IDEA update for 29 June 2023

New IDEA 2.0 major update available!

Share · View all patches · Build 11587319 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

You can reset your progress to start again from scratch
Ideas can now be up to 100-characters long
Improved the network settings (and now you will get a notification it there's an issue with your connection)
Improved UI
A network window has been added
Better management of Ideas
It's now easier to find other players Ideas
Endings show more Ideas
You can filter Ideas by language
You can filter Ideas by priority
You can ban some Ideas or fav their authors (their ideas will always appear on top of the Idea list)
You can ban some Ideas or fav them (the ones from these users will always appear on top of the Idea list)
Fixed some language issues
Achievements are now visible so players can complete them
Tutorial will now start automatically for new players
Ideas are now cross-platform

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 1873871 Depot 1873871
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link