HotBunz UPDATE 0.4.1.0

We recently launched our new VS Mode with our last build. We patched it up a bit and threw these extra changes in:
Solo
- Updated the city environment background
Vs
- VS mode is now live! Battle it out with your closest friends or worst enemies in up to 4 Player gastric combat and toot your way to victory.
- VS mode is now accessible from the main menu
- Added King of the Hill mode
- Added functionality for multiple players to emote(twerk) at once
General
- Fixed an issue causing players to appear invisible in the main menu
- Added new instructional transition screens between levels
Farts Silenced
Some Happy Guy at SpaceSalad
