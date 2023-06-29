 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

HotBunz update for 29 June 2023

HotBunz UPDATE 0.4.1.0

Share · View all patches · Build 11587313 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

We recently launched our new VS Mode with our last build. We patched it up a bit and threw these extra changes in:

Solo

  • Updated the city environment background

Vs

  • VS mode is now live! Battle it out with your closest friends or worst enemies in up to 4 Player gastric combat and toot your way to victory.
  • VS mode is now accessible from the main menu
  • Added King of the Hill mode
  • Added functionality for multiple players to emote(twerk) at once

General

  • Fixed an issue causing players to appear invisible in the main menu
  • Added new instructional transition screens between levels

Farts Silenced
Some Happy Guy at SpaceSalad

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 2229231 Depot 2229231
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link