HotBunz UPDATE 0.4.1.0

We recently launched our new VS Mode with our last build. We patched it up a bit and threw these extra changes in:

Solo

Updated the city environment background

Vs

VS mode is now live! Battle it out with your closest friends or worst enemies in up to 4 Player gastric combat and toot your way to victory.

VS mode is now accessible from the main menu

Added King of the Hill mode

Added functionality for multiple players to emote(twerk) at once

General

Fixed an issue causing players to appear invisible in the main menu

Added new instructional transition screens between levels

Farts Silenced

Some Happy Guy at SpaceSalad