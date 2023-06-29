-
Icons in mission select screen changed to better meet the needs of colour blind players
Mission type key replaced with text that changes to indicate if a story mission or a alternate mission is selected so as not to rely on colour coding
Invasion: Neo Earth update for 29 June 2023
Minor UI patch for colour blind players
Patchnotes via Steam Community
