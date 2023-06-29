 Skip to content

Invasion: Neo Earth update for 29 June 2023

Minor UI patch for colour blind players

Build 11587260 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  • Icons in mission select screen changed to better meet the needs of colour blind players

  • Mission type key replaced with text that changes to indicate if a story mission or a alternate mission is selected so as not to rely on colour coding

Changed files in this update

Invasion: Neo Earth_retail_32 Depot 1660583
  • Loading history…
