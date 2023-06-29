 Skip to content

Dwarves: Glory, Death and Loot Playtest update for 29 June 2023

Patch v0.11.0

Share · View all patches · Build 11587256 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

New Features

  • Formation Hall has been unlocked!
    -- Choose from 3 active formations
    -- 5 additional (passive) bonus formations can be discovered
    -- Find a new formation by winning a game with a certain setup
    -- HINT: Try winning a battle with at least 3 thieves

Changes

  • Reduced damage and mana regen of 'Orb of Mana'
  • Incrased Stamina for normal Orcs in the later battles
  • Increased Thunder Resistance for Troll and Dragon to 75%
  • Harvest now deals 25% of current HP damage to self on activation
    -- This damage bypasses any mitigation
  • Overkill damage will no longer be taken into account in the statistics
  • Changed resistances to a resistance value instead of a percentage
    -- Resistance percentage = 1 - (100/(100 + value))
    -- Changed all items and skills that provided resistance percentages
    -- Added resistances to stat modifiers
  • Changed button locations
  • Optimizations

Bug Fixes

  • Fixed a bug where advanced items could not be bought if inventory was above 20/22
  • Fixed a bug where critical hits were not displayed
  • Fixed a bug where basic heal could not crit
  • Fixed a bug where items could be duplicated in the Storage
  • Fixed a bug where 'Overcharged' was not applied to all ranged attacks
  • Fixed some bugs that appeared after 3 minutes of battle
  • Fixed a bug where 'Harvest' would deal too much damage

