Patch v0.11.0

New Features
- Formation Hall has been unlocked!
-- Choose from 3 active formations
-- 5 additional (passive) bonus formations can be discovered
-- Find a new formation by winning a game with a certain setup
-- HINT: Try winning a battle with at least 3 thieves
Changes
- Reduced damage and mana regen of 'Orb of Mana'
- Incrased Stamina for normal Orcs in the later battles
- Increased Thunder Resistance for Troll and Dragon to 75%
- Harvest now deals 25% of current HP damage to self on activation
-- This damage bypasses any mitigation
- Overkill damage will no longer be taken into account in the statistics
- Changed resistances to a resistance value instead of a percentage
-- Resistance percentage = 1 - (100/(100 + value))
-- Changed all items and skills that provided resistance percentages
-- Added resistances to stat modifiers
- Changed button locations
- Optimizations
Bug Fixes
- Fixed a bug where advanced items could not be bought if inventory was above 20/22
- Fixed a bug where critical hits were not displayed
- Fixed a bug where basic heal could not crit
- Fixed a bug where items could be duplicated in the Storage
- Fixed a bug where 'Overcharged' was not applied to all ranged attacks
- Fixed some bugs that appeared after 3 minutes of battle
- Fixed a bug where 'Harvest' would deal too much damage
Changed files in this update