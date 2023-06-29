Play Release 115!

Welcome! The Catnip Games development team marks this monthly release of Shroud of the Avatar with new content and improvements. For Release 115 (R115), we offer more words, floating beacons of menace, and birthday cake.
For those wishing to participate in any community activities, upcoming one-time and recurring community events have been announced! Be sure to also review the Player Guide and Known Issues for additional information on recent changes and upcoming fixes.
News Announcements
- Lord British Birthday Bash: R115 Livestream
- The Great New Britannia Mapping Project Update
- Release 115 Patch Notes
- Latest News, Q&A, and Birthday Livestream
- Sales and Bonus Events
- Release 115 Subscriber Login Rewards
- July Login Rewards
- Crown Store Updates
- Bug Brigade & Testing Directives
- Streamer Program
- Upcoming Release Dates
Changed files in this update