- Bug fixes and some UI adjustments.
Elijah and the Out of this World Adventure update for 29 June 2023
Update 1.99
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Elijah and the Out of this World Adventure Content Depot 1583691
- Loading history…
Elijah and the Out of this World Adventure Linux Depot 1583692
- Loading history…
Elijah and the Out of this World Adventure Mac Depot 1583693
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update