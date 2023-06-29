 Skip to content

Elijah and the Out of this World Adventure update for 29 June 2023

Update 1.99

Share · View all patches · Build 11587162 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Bug fixes and some UI adjustments.

