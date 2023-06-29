 Skip to content

Stilt Fella update for 29 June 2023

Small maintenance update

View all patches · Build 11587130

Patchnotes via Steam Community

-Updated engine to Unity 2021.3.16f1.
-Improved anti-cheat measures.

This shouldn't change anything in the game noticeably, but let me know if any new bugs show up!

Changed files in this update

Stilt Fella Content Depot 1133591
