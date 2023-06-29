ASCENSION REWARDS is here!

Today we bring you a new update that adds HARDCORE achievements, ASCENSION rewards and CHALLENGE milestones for boss encounters (just to confirm again, every completed milestone will be tied to Steam Achievements in the near future). We also added 4 new pets to collect and new textures for superior weapons. Enjoy!

Here are the patch notes (1.0061.449):

NEW CONTENT

ADDED 9 new S-GRADE WEAPONS

ADDED 15 new milestones with rewards

ADDED 8 new Boss challenge milestones

ADDED 4 new Hardcore achievements with special rewards

ADDED 5 new Ascension milestones with special rewards

ADDED new exotic rare Pet(Summon) "Rhino"

ADDED new exotic rare Pet(Summon) "Lystro"

ADDED new exotic rare Pet(Summon) "Dodo"

ADDED new exotic rare Pet(Summon) "Ant"

ADDED new textures for Superior no-grade weapons

MILESTONES

"HARDCORE (All classes)" Challenge milestone"(new)

"HARDCORE (Mystic)" Challenge milestone"(new)

"HARDCORE (Rogue)" Challenge milestone"(new)

"HARDCORE (Warrior)" Challenge milestone"(new)

"DEFEAT EODAS (SOLO)" - "Challenge milestone"(new)

"DEFEAT EMERON (SOLO)" - "Challenge milestone"(new)

"DEFEAT GODRIN (SOLO)" - "Challenge milestone"(new)

"DEFEAT ELDER DRAGON (SOLO)" - "Challenge milestone"(new)

"DEFEAT GORECLAW (SOLO)" - "Challenge milestone"(new)

"DEFEAT WOLFGRIN (SOLO)" - "Challenge milestone"(new)

"DEFEAT FUNGUS (SOLO)" - "Challenge milestone"(new)

"DEFEAT ELDER PLANT (SOLO)" - "Challenge milestone"(new)

"ASCENSION (1)" character - "Ascension milestone"(new)

"ASCENSION (2)" character - "Ascension milestone"(new)

"ASCENSION (3)" character - "Ascension milestone"(new)

"ASCENSION (4)" character - "Ascension milestone"(new)

"ASCENSION (5)" character - "Ascension milestone"(new)

"ASCENSION (5)" basecamp - "Ascension milestone"(new)

"ASCENSION (10)" basecamp - "Ascension milestone"(new)

"DEFEAT GORECLAW" now gives correct reward

"LEVEL UP ALL CLASSES" now requires 9 instead of 7

ITEMS

ADDED "MOORTUS BOOK" - Legendary S-grade Weapon

ADDED "MOORTUS STAFF" - Legendary S-grade Weapon

ADDED "MOORTUS GREATMACE" - Legendary S-grade Weapon

ADDED "MOORTUS MACE / MOORTUS SHIELD" - Legendary S-grade Weapon

ADDED "MOORTUS CLAWS" - Legendary S-grade Weapon

ADDED "MOORTUS BLADES" - Legendary S-grade Weapon

ADDED "MOORTUS DAGGER" - Legendary S-grade Weapon

ADDED "MOORTUS BOW" - Legendary S-grade Weapon

ADDED "MOORTUS DARK ORB" - Legendary S-grade Weapon

ADDED new texture for "SUPERIOR WAND" - No-grade Weapon

ADDED new texture for "SUPERIOR CLUB" - No-grade Weapon

ADDED new texture for "SUPERIOR KNIFE" - No-grade Weapon

TOWER

Fixed a number of visual errors tower top UI

Ruby shard now always drop on Floor 82 and 85 (replaces towerdust)

Runestone now always drop on Floor 74 and 77 (replaces holywater)

PETS

Added Pet(Summon) Rhino Legendary exotic pet (new)

Added Pet(Summon) Lystro Legendary exotic pet (new)

Added Pet(Summon) Dodo rare exotic pet (new)

Added Pet(Summon) Ant rare exotic pet (new)

Adjusted pet fader trigger radius

Fixed issue with pets still gain exp when max level

Added drop source hovers to pet menu in milestones

MISC

Added new "Ascension rewards" UI in Milestones

Fixed issue with DLC not loading correctly

Fixed issues with milestones not working correctly

Added some preparation work for "Abyss realm"

Added some preparation work for "Gardens of Riana"

Added some preparation work for "Forests of Aldera"

Added some preparation work for "Steam Achievements"

Many improvements to inventory and shared stash systems

Many improvements to crafting and equipment systems

Performance improvements in all areas of the game

Numerous minor bug/grammar/graphics fixes

Savefiles from previous version are compatible

Thanks for your support!