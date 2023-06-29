ASCENSION REWARDS is here!

Today we bring you a new update that adds HARDCORE achievements, ASCENSION rewards and CHALLENGE milestones for boss encounters (just to confirm again, every completed milestone will be tied to Steam Achievements in the near future). We also added 4 new pets to collect and new textures for superior weapons. Enjoy!
Here are the patch notes (1.0061.449):
NEW CONTENT
- ADDED 9 new S-GRADE WEAPONS
- ADDED 15 new milestones with rewards
- ADDED 8 new Boss challenge milestones
- ADDED 4 new Hardcore achievements with special rewards
- ADDED 5 new Ascension milestones with special rewards
- ADDED new exotic rare Pet(Summon) "Rhino"
- ADDED new exotic rare Pet(Summon) "Lystro"
- ADDED new exotic rare Pet(Summon) "Dodo"
- ADDED new exotic rare Pet(Summon) "Ant"
- ADDED new textures for Superior no-grade weapons
MILESTONES
- "HARDCORE (All classes)" Challenge milestone"(new)
- "HARDCORE (Mystic)" Challenge milestone"(new)
- "HARDCORE (Rogue)" Challenge milestone"(new)
- "HARDCORE (Warrior)" Challenge milestone"(new)
- "DEFEAT EODAS (SOLO)" - "Challenge milestone"(new)
- "DEFEAT EMERON (SOLO)" - "Challenge milestone"(new)
- "DEFEAT GODRIN (SOLO)" - "Challenge milestone"(new)
- "DEFEAT ELDER DRAGON (SOLO)" - "Challenge milestone"(new)
- "DEFEAT GORECLAW (SOLO)" - "Challenge milestone"(new)
- "DEFEAT WOLFGRIN (SOLO)" - "Challenge milestone"(new)
- "DEFEAT FUNGUS (SOLO)" - "Challenge milestone"(new)
- "DEFEAT ELDER PLANT (SOLO)" - "Challenge milestone"(new)
- "ASCENSION (1)" character - "Ascension milestone"(new)
- "ASCENSION (2)" character - "Ascension milestone"(new)
- "ASCENSION (3)" character - "Ascension milestone"(new)
- "ASCENSION (4)" character - "Ascension milestone"(new)
- "ASCENSION (5)" character - "Ascension milestone"(new)
- "ASCENSION (5)" basecamp - "Ascension milestone"(new)
- "ASCENSION (10)" basecamp - "Ascension milestone"(new)
- "DEFEAT GORECLAW" now gives correct reward
- "LEVEL UP ALL CLASSES" now requires 9 instead of 7
ITEMS
- ADDED "MOORTUS BOOK" - Legendary S-grade Weapon
- ADDED "MOORTUS STAFF" - Legendary S-grade Weapon
- ADDED "MOORTUS GREATMACE" - Legendary S-grade Weapon
- ADDED "MOORTUS MACE / MOORTUS SHIELD" - Legendary S-grade Weapon
- ADDED "MOORTUS CLAWS" - Legendary S-grade Weapon
- ADDED "MOORTUS BLADES" - Legendary S-grade Weapon
- ADDED "MOORTUS DAGGER" - Legendary S-grade Weapon
- ADDED "MOORTUS BOW" - Legendary S-grade Weapon
- ADDED "MOORTUS DARK ORB" - Legendary S-grade Weapon
- ADDED new texture for "SUPERIOR WAND" - No-grade Weapon
- ADDED new texture for "SUPERIOR CLUB" - No-grade Weapon
- ADDED new texture for "SUPERIOR KNIFE" - No-grade Weapon
TOWER
- Fixed a number of visual errors tower top UI
- Ruby shard now always drop on Floor 82 and 85 (replaces towerdust)
- Runestone now always drop on Floor 74 and 77 (replaces holywater)
PETS
- Added Pet(Summon) Rhino Legendary exotic pet (new)
- Added Pet(Summon) Lystro Legendary exotic pet (new)
- Added Pet(Summon) Dodo rare exotic pet (new)
- Added Pet(Summon) Ant rare exotic pet (new)
- Adjusted pet fader trigger radius
- Fixed issue with pets still gain exp when max level
- Added drop source hovers to pet menu in milestones
MISC
- Added new "Ascension rewards" UI in Milestones
- Fixed issue with DLC not loading correctly
- Fixed issues with milestones not working correctly
- Added some preparation work for "Abyss realm"
- Added some preparation work for "Gardens of Riana"
- Added some preparation work for "Forests of Aldera"
- Added some preparation work for "Steam Achievements"
- Many improvements to inventory and shared stash systems
- Many improvements to crafting and equipment systems
- Performance improvements in all areas of the game
- Numerous minor bug/grammar/graphics fixes
- Savefiles from previous version are compatible
Changed files in this update