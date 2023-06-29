🛠️ WEEKLY UPDATE : June 29th 🛠️

Share · View all patches · Build 11586987 · Last edited 29 June 2023 – 11:09:29 UTC by Wendy

Hello, this is NINEHECTARE.

We have recently made improvements to address the shortcomings following the revamp. In this update, the following changes have been implemented:

Changed the modeling of the 'Grey Horror Warlord' in the Realm of Despair.

The special attack effects of the Wraith Greatsword now revolve around the player.

The sound of the special attack for the Grey Terror Arm has been removed.

Adjusted to not be able to climb over Boss Nicole.

Issues related to the Agenis Pot have been fixed.

The issue of certain furniture being uncraftable at the makeshift Workbench has been resolved.

The issue of recovering more than 3 HP when defeating the Memory of the Warmonger monsters has been fixed.

The range of the Crust Crusher ability has been significantly increased.

We will continue to address any remaining shortcomings and introduce various new elements in future updates, starting from version 1.2.

Thank you!