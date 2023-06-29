 Skip to content

Tribal Hunter update for 29 June 2023

1.0.0.10 Patchfix

Share · View all patches · Build 11586980 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello, I have been working with the save system for awhile and may have solved the strange issue for some users.

There have been issues with the teleport scroll and not being able to access the unlocks for beating the game's true ending. These should be resolved now.

One of the other problems that many users have reported is the timeskip back when beating the final boss, sending your save back to the castle. This is intentional, but there was a small issue not 'changing' the game out of endgame. I have tried to set it up to where completing the game on the save will pull you back just before endgame for backtracking and exploration. If your save is in this camp, please post if this does not work. Thank you for all your support!

