Released- 6/29 Hotfix

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Greetings, Divers! 🐳

It seems we still have a few kinks to work out. We've rolled out a hotfix to tackle some issues that users have been experiencing since version 1.0. Please note that there will be two hotfixes today to create a smoother gameplay experience for everyone. We’ll announce the second hotfix once it is released.

We want to express our gratitude to our awesome Divers for providing us with feedback to help improve the game.

◈ Updated Version:

Windows: v1.0.0.939

(Mac OS build will be updated a little later.)

◈ Update Details

[Bug Fix]

1) Save Related Issue

Fixed an issue where some divers who played in the Early Access version were unable to save their game after the update.

2) Boss Related: Mantis Shrimp Boss

Fixed an issue where divers didn’t have an option to return to the boat even after running out of oxygen.

Fixed an issue where divers were occasionally unable to grab onto the chain, which was causing users to be unable to progress.

Fixed an issue where the water current was too strong.

3) Missions

Fixed an issue where the “Decipher the weathered stone slab” mini-game would not progress properly at certain screen resolutions.

Fixed an issue where players could not progress during certain mini-games.

Fixed an issue where returning to the boat during a specific mission and then resuming the mission prevented players from accessing the corresponding area.

Fixed an issue where players were unable to progress to the next level despite meeting the specific mission conditions.

Fixed an issue in a specific mission where progress could not be made if Suwam was blocking an object.

4) Underwater Exploration

Fixed an issue where Dave would sometimes get stuck in the terrain.

Fixed an issue where the screen would glitch when using a harpoon in certain situations.

Fixed an issue where Dave was not receiving any oxygen when opening the large clams that are intended to provide oxygen.

Fixed certain object actions so they work in both left and right directions.

5) Fish Farm

Fixed an issue where you couldn't interact with fish farms.

6) Fish Related

Fixed an issue where certain fish get stuck in the terrain.

Improved combat behavior for certain fish.

Fixed an issue where fish were spawning inside the walls.

7) Other Fixes

Fixed various text errors.

Improved some effects.

Fixed an issue where the virtual keyboard wasn’t working properly.

Fixed some fish images that were displaying incorrectly in the Marinca app.

Fixed an intermittent black screen when entering the Sea People Village Arcade.

Additional Information

Please note that if you're still experiencing issues after the patch, please compress the files from the path below and send them to our help center.

Windows:

%LocalAppData%..\LocalLow

exon\DAVE THE DIVER

Mac:

~/Library/Logs/nexon/DAVE THE DIVER/Player.log

~/Library/Application Support/nexon/DAVE THE DIVER/SData

or

~/Library/Application Support/com.nexon.dave/DAVE THE DIVER/SData

Steam Deck:

./.local/share/Steam/steamapps/compatdata/1868140/pfx/drive_c/users/steamuser/AppData/LocalLow/nexon/DAVE THE DIVER

◈ Notes

If there are any changes to the details, we will update you through this notice.

Please update Dave the Diver on Steam to the latest version for the changes to be applied.

Your reports are essential to improving the game and we’re happy that you guys are with us along the way. Please remember that if you have anything to share, feel free to let us know.

We want to thank all the divers who have provided us with bug reports, even if you’re not named below! Your feedback is always appreciated.

DuDu / 鲸卿 / 현민 / tjtmdguq / Ivy_F / TacoNoods / 라짱 / 봄봄 / thexellos / 木土木土木 / [DHl] / Frozzty / maggie4339梅雞 / ChickenSoup / 할게없는행인 / Lapislazuli / ARGPark / Chara / JHJHJHJH / 김창 / oat / Arno / vash / Lía

Thank you!