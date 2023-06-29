The Chrono Jotter releases in English!

Hello everyone,

You’ve been asking for this translation long enough and it’s finally here…

Drum roll

Now you can enjoy the adventures of Ibuki Ran in English!!

To celebrate this big announcement, we’ll join the Steam Summer Sales with a

35% discount off from June 29 at 10am PST until July 13 at 10am PST.

And please, read the sweet message from the development team:

“Hi, I'm RedGalileo, the producer of The Chrono Jotter.

The developer of this game, OrcaLayout, is a team of two, which includes me and Googerm, who is responsible for the art.

After a long time effort, the English version of The Chrono Jotter is finally completed. Thanks also to those who left comments about your wish for translated version on the discussion board, thanks for your support and waiting. It finally comes now.

I always hope you can have one unique and happy memory after experiencing this game. If it provides with a story staying in your memory and worth reliving, if you can feel a little moved by the character and their emotion, and that is what I hope.

If there’s any issue with the game, the translation or any other field, please comment here to let me know, or you can also send it to my email address〈segaiduse@gmail.com〉 I will check at the first time and reply.

Thanks for reading and your support.

RedGalileo”

[img]https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//38700278/6dc9fa6422c4dde0569e71499512395ad6ed9f3a.png[/img]

Please, before buying it, keep in mind that The Chronno Joter is a game that includes topics related to suicide and mental health issues. It also contains depictions of violence that may be upsetting for some players.

Thank you all for supporting us and showing interest in the game.

Orca Layout & 2P Games team