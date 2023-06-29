 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Cricket Captain 2023 update for 29 June 2023

Cricket Captain 2023 Version 23.02 released

Share · View all patches · Build 11586840 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Updated database
  • Fixed International team rankings
  • Fixed Asia Trophy 2025 crash
  • Fixed Asia Trophy button going to wrong competition
  • Fixed Ind Plate Final bug (play off/sf fixtures changed)
  • Test Champ final can have joint winners
  • Added WI v India and Afg vs Ban series
  • Fixed wrong league label being used in form charts
  • Improved retirement code

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 2333391 Depot 2333391
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link