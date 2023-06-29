- Updated database
- Fixed International team rankings
- Fixed Asia Trophy 2025 crash
- Fixed Asia Trophy button going to wrong competition
- Fixed Ind Plate Final bug (play off/sf fixtures changed)
- Test Champ final can have joint winners
- Added WI v India and Afg vs Ban series
- Fixed wrong league label being used in form charts
- Improved retirement code
Cricket Captain 2023 update for 29 June 2023
Cricket Captain 2023 Version 23.02 released
