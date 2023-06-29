Alpha Hotfix #061

Ver. 2.1.3.16
If you encounter problems such as game crashes after the update, please check our general solutions first.
https://steamcommunity.com/app/1377380/discussions/0/3061869473048903178/
[Bug Fixed]
- The issue that doors placed on the Worldmap were regenerated even after being destroyed has been fixed.
- The issue that male characters couldn't properly render Armor when wearing Cloth Armor has been fixed.
- The issue that the helmet costume couldn't properly express the color of the hair has been fixed.
- The issue that it was impossible to build a Drone Station next to a Wall has been fixed.
- The issue that it was possible to disassemble Gold Bars has been fixed.
- The issue that the price information of the Kiosk would intermittently change when loading saved games on a dedicated server has been fixed.
- Fixed some crashes.
Please send a crash report with specifics if a crash occurs.
If you have any problems, please send an email with the form below.
[Game Version]
[Bug]
[How to Replicate]
[Single/Multi?]
[Host/Guest?]
[Screenshot/Video if possible]
Email : support@jacktostudios.com
If you send the save file too, it will be very helpful for verification.
The save files are in “%LocalAppData%\LF\Saved\SaveGames”.
Changed files in this update