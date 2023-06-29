Alpha Hotfix #061

Ver. 2.1.3.16

If you encounter problems such as game crashes after the update, please check our general solutions first.

https://steamcommunity.com/app/1377380/discussions/0/3061869473048903178/

[Bug Fixed]

The issue that doors placed on the Worldmap were regenerated even after being destroyed has been fixed.

The issue that male characters couldn't properly render Armor when wearing Cloth Armor has been fixed.

The issue that the helmet costume couldn't properly express the color of the hair has been fixed.

The issue that it was impossible to build a Drone Station next to a Wall has been fixed.

The issue that it was possible to disassemble Gold Bars has been fixed.

The issue that the price information of the Kiosk would intermittently change when loading saved games on a dedicated server has been fixed.

Fixed some crashes.

Please send a crash report with specifics if a crash occurs.

If you have any problems, please send an email with the form below.

Email : support@jacktostudios.com

If you send the save file too, it will be very helpful for verification.

The save files are in “%LocalAppData%\LF\Saved\SaveGames”.