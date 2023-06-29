- Misc fixes to reduce online disconnects
- Fix issue with AI wielders not always choosing skills correctly
- Fix issue with custom mods not being loaded into the game properly
Songs of Conquest update for 29 June 2023
Changelog v0.86.2
