Princess & Conquest Summer Update! 🌞

[img]https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//35896338/6936df20fc49f70c8f878d15d840a8f51b6ac55c.png[/img]
The Beach Date events have been added! Every Princess has now a new event around the Kingdom!
Possible locations are: Beach, Hammerhead Port, Jewel Trench, Lamia Oasi, Deep Merk, and Frozen Stick Village.
All in all, an enormous update here! Many additions and optimizations, I'm sure you'll notice the game runs smoother now!
Size: 815.3 MBs
Additions and changes:
ːswirliesː Beach Dates are now available around the Kingdom! From the 29th of June to the 13th of July with no ingame "Season" requirement!
[img]https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//35896338/9348e687fd31eae9c1af362ab84ea45493a160c3.png[/img]
ːswirliesː Dates will be replayable ingame after 1 year
ːswirliesː Added Beach Date for Kobold, Human, Slime, Golem, Insect, Skeleton, Desert, Ghost, Goblin, Moth, Cat, Dog, Mouse, Rabbit, Harvest, Wyvern, Finhead, Mermaid, Bird, and Oni Princess!
ːswirliesː Cat PRINCE NSFW Animation #1 added
ːswirliesː Moth PRINCE NSFW Animation #1 added
[img]https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//35896338/2f7fc94f22e399c82dfe3a3949c20daf1fb8b37a.png[/img]
ːswirliesː Added various costumes for Dragon Princesses and Progeny (swimsuits, bunny suits, maid outfits, prisoner rags)
ːswirliesː Added 4 more Dialogue Boxes (Insect, Skeleton, Mermaid, Candy)
[img]https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//35896338/b38590fc0f2d3df16055733934126328500381b9.png[/img]
ːswirliesː Increased stats for Princesses (roughly +2 on each stat per level), to get them at least on par with Progeny
ːswirliesː Beach Date Achievement added
ːswirliesː General optimizations
Fixes:
ːswirliesː Fixed Flow travels causing terrain damage
ːswirliesː Fixed buggy Shade Kobold Princess dialogues
ːswirliesː Fixed buggy Overall costumes (Wyvern, Larva, Shark)
ːswirliesː Fixed drowning anywhere around the Sea world map moving the player back to the Beach
ːswirliesː Fixed refusing to join DPI's route also stopping the Knight from entering her lair during Dog's route
ːswirliesː Fixed REMIX Mode enabling medals/achievements even after using Cheats
ːswirliesː Fixed NPCs possibly spawning over the Guild's booth in the Beach
ːswirliesː Fixed poison effect remaining after slimes' boss fight
ːswirliesː Fixed Harvest Princess never being shown in her pregnant form
ːswirliesː Fixed Pause/Save menu sometimes being disabled after entering the Campsite
ːswirliesː Optimized Hammerhead Port events
ːswirliesː Fixed unplayable Cat Prince animation in Babs Gallery
ːswirliesː Fixed bandits remaining around after a Reign's defeat
ːswirliesː Fixed bandits not awarding Affinity when defeated (except for Harvest)
ːswirliesː Fixed terrain damages not being canceled on some occasions
ːswirliesː Fixed Desert Princess' Djinn form expressions
ːswirliesː Fixed battle HUD staying on screen after being caught during the rescue quest in Bird Princess' events
ːswirliesː Fixed Cathedral Save Crystal crashing the game if used a couple of times
ːswirliesː Fixed "My Dear Love" Quest not awarding Oni Bunnysuit
ːswirliesː Fixed possible crashes when loading a save file right before the Slimes' Boss
ːswirliesː Fixed crashes when entering the Scarecrow Fields at night
ːswirliesː Fixed crashes when delivering Celery Root to Dragon Princess II
ːswirliesː Dragon Princess II assaults not suspending the Pause Menu
ːswirliesː Dragon Princess II assaults not progressing the game to a new day
ːswirliesː Mailee NPC not getting her Skill (Cheerful) when recruited
ːswirliesː Fixed Gadget NPC returning outside Harvest's house after being recruited
ːswirliesː Fixed possible buggy REMIX Mode starts
ːswirliesː Fixed minor bugs and typos
