Princess & Conquest Summer Update! 🌞

[img]https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//35896338/6936df20fc49f70c8f878d15d840a8f51b6ac55c.png[/img]

The Beach Date events have been added! Every Princess has now a new event around the Kingdom!

Possible locations are: Beach, Hammerhead Port, Jewel Trench, Lamia Oasi, Deep Merk, and Frozen Stick Village.

All in all, an enormous update here! Many additions and optimizations, I'm sure you'll notice the game runs smoother now!

Size: 815.3 MBs

Additions and changes:

ːswirliesː Beach Dates are now available around the Kingdom! From the 29th of June to the 13th of July with no ingame "Season" requirement!

[img]https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//35896338/9348e687fd31eae9c1af362ab84ea45493a160c3.png[/img]

ːswirliesː Dates will be replayable ingame after 1 year

ːswirliesː Added Beach Date for Kobold, Human, Slime, Golem, Insect, Skeleton, Desert, Ghost, Goblin, Moth, Cat, Dog, Mouse, Rabbit, Harvest, Wyvern, Finhead, Mermaid, Bird, and Oni Princess!

ːswirliesː Cat PRINCE NSFW Animation #1 added

ːswirliesː Moth PRINCE NSFW Animation #1 added

[img]https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//35896338/2f7fc94f22e399c82dfe3a3949c20daf1fb8b37a.png[/img]

ːswirliesː Added various costumes for Dragon Princesses and Progeny (swimsuits, bunny suits, maid outfits, prisoner rags)

ːswirliesː Added 4 more Dialogue Boxes (Insect, Skeleton, Mermaid, Candy)

[img]https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//35896338/b38590fc0f2d3df16055733934126328500381b9.png[/img]

ːswirliesː Increased stats for Princesses (roughly +2 on each stat per level), to get them at least on par with Progeny

ːswirliesː Beach Date Achievement added

ːswirliesː General optimizations

Fixes:

ːswirliesː Fixed Flow travels causing terrain damage

ːswirliesː Fixed buggy Shade Kobold Princess dialogues

ːswirliesː Fixed buggy Overall costumes (Wyvern, Larva, Shark)

ːswirliesː Fixed drowning anywhere around the Sea world map moving the player back to the Beach

ːswirliesː Fixed refusing to join DPI's route also stopping the Knight from entering her lair during Dog's route

ːswirliesː Fixed REMIX Mode enabling medals/achievements even after using Cheats

ːswirliesː Fixed NPCs possibly spawning over the Guild's booth in the Beach

ːswirliesː Fixed poison effect remaining after slimes' boss fight

ːswirliesː Fixed Harvest Princess never being shown in her pregnant form

ːswirliesː Fixed Pause/Save menu sometimes being disabled after entering the Campsite

ːswirliesː Optimized Hammerhead Port events

ːswirliesː Fixed unplayable Cat Prince animation in Babs Gallery

ːswirliesː Fixed bandits remaining around after a Reign's defeat

ːswirliesː Fixed bandits not awarding Affinity when defeated (except for Harvest)

ːswirliesː Fixed terrain damages not being canceled on some occasions

ːswirliesː Fixed Desert Princess' Djinn form expressions

ːswirliesː Fixed battle HUD staying on screen after being caught during the rescue quest in Bird Princess' events

ːswirliesː Fixed Cathedral Save Crystal crashing the game if used a couple of times

ːswirliesː Fixed "My Dear Love" Quest not awarding Oni Bunnysuit

ːswirliesː Fixed possible crashes when loading a save file right before the Slimes' Boss

ːswirliesː Fixed crashes when entering the Scarecrow Fields at night

ːswirliesː Fixed crashes when delivering Celery Root to Dragon Princess II

ːswirliesː Dragon Princess II assaults not suspending the Pause Menu

ːswirliesː Dragon Princess II assaults not progressing the game to a new day

ːswirliesː Mailee NPC not getting her Skill (Cheerful) when recruited

ːswirliesː Fixed Gadget NPC returning outside Harvest's house after being recruited

ːswirliesː Fixed possible buggy REMIX Mode starts

ːswirliesː Fixed minor bugs and typos