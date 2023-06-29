NEW MAP UPDATE |REMNANT OF THE WORLD| VERSION 1.3.0.13

**Hello Everybody,

Our next update is the annual major balancing patch. It is coming in the next month or so but it is not exclusively balancing that it will be bringing to the game.

Before expanding the game further, it was important for us to focus on some of the more pressing matters that have been brought to our attention over the last few months. With that, this is some of what the this update will include:**

New Map

New legendary soundtracks to unleash your warrior spirit

New Main Menu Design

With this update, a new map and a new adventure await you. With the Remnant of the World map included in the Escape From Maze game mode, you can continue the adventure from where you left off.

[img]https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//43241549/d5aebd2791e46a89ba9a5951c2af45cda386935b.png[/img]

We added a new music to show the tension of the environment. A slightly sadder music awaits you compared to other music.

WHAT ELSE?

Those are the big updates of the year, and as usual we’ll continue to update and improve the game based on your feedback. Thank you for being a part of this adventure on No Time For Caution.

-Royal Plus Games & Entertainment-