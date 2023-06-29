 Skip to content

Anglerfish update for 29 June 2023

Chinese + Bugs fixed

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

You can now play Anglerfish in Chinese thanks to Sun Lingfeng. While we made the new version with Chinese as an option, we also fixed a few bugs.

Thank you Sun Lingfeng! (If you want to say hello to Sun):
https://steamcommunity.com/id/Ausoon/

